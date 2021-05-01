Sunday Sports Multiple: A Newcastle draw the headline in a 37/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Newcastle to draw with Arsenal at 5/2

After impressive wins against Burnley and West Ham, Newcastle are arguably in their best form of the campaign right now and will relish the chance to take on an Arsenal side that has been the epitome of inconsistency all season.

The Gunners have a marginally better away record than at the Emirates Stadium, and despite their struggles, have one of the deeper squads in the Premier League.

Yet we can't be sure what sort of a performance we will get from Mikel Arteta's men and with some rotation expected, they look vulnerable. I'm not sure Newcastle are good value for the win, but with Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maxim back to their best, they can certainly match the visitors on Sunday.

Bet 2: Back Queen Power to win the Dahlia Stakes at 11/5

Sir Michael Stoute has claimed the Dahlia Stakes six times since 2007 and he has an excellent chance of winning it again this year with Queen Power.

The five-year-old didn't manage to win last year but she twice placed at this level, including in this race, and given her trainer's reputation for bringing his charges along slowly, there could well be more to come this season.

Lavender's Blue and Fooraat, who finished first and second in a Listed contest at Kempton rate as the main dangers, but Queen Power could be a cut above those two and I'm backing her to come out on top this time at Newmarket.

Bet 3: Back Man Utd to draw with Liverpool at 12/5

Liverpool still have time to crack the Premier League top four but dropping points against Newcastle last time out has not helped their chances and they could be in for another frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp will be banking on United rotating their squad after their mid-week heroics against Roma, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have shown plenty of resilience so far, and even with a reshuffled line-up can match the visitors.

The Red Devils have already recorded draws with Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester this season, as well as earning a point from their previous meeting with Liverpool. It's also worth noting that this fixture has produced six draws in the last nine renewals, so another stalemate looks a solid bet here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 37/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



