Sunday Sports Multiple: A Melbourne draw the headline in a 21/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Melbourne Victory to draw with Melbourne City at 3/1

This latest Melbourne derby showcases two teams at opposite ends of the A-League, but I'm backing Victory to pull off a minor surprise and earn a point.

Victory have lost 17 out of their 25 games this season, including five of their last six, but with the end of the season in sight, they pulled out a surprise 6-1 win over Western United last time, which should give them a boost ahead of this game.

They also have a score to settle with their city rivals, having lost 6-0 and 7-0 in their two previous meetings this campaign. With City gearing up for their Finals challenge, they may be vulnerable and Victory can finish with a solid draw.

Bet 2: Back Beyond The Clouds to win the 3:45 at Perth at 8/15

One of the best races on Perth's Sunday card is this interesting novices' chase and Beyond The Clouds looks like the answer.

Charlie Longsdon's eight-year-old showed some promise as a hurdler last summer but is likely to be an even better chaser if his debut victory at Sedgefield last month is any indication.

He meets Ming Dynasty on worse terms here but has more room for improvement and with conditions in his favour, Beyond The Clouds should be able to see off the competition to make it two from two over fences.

Bet 3: Back Belgium to beat Croatia at 27/10

Neither of these sides were particularly impressive in their friendly encounters in midweek, but I'm siding with Belgium on Sunday.

Roberto Martinez's side struggled to a 1-1 draw with Greece, although many of their biggest names were absent for that game, including Kevin de Bruyne, who will also miss their opening Euro 2020 tie.

By contrast, Croatia played a strong team in their friendly against Armenia but couldn't engineer a win, extending their run of indifferent form to just two wins in eight. Belgium have not lost at the King Baudouin Stadium since 2016 and even without de Bruyne, should be able to pick up a win here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 21/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



