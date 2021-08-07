Sunday Sports Multiple: A Marseille win the headline in an 11/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Marseille to beat Montpellier at 13/10

Marseille will want to make an early statement in their Ligue 1 campaign, while Montpellier look likely to continue their aggressive approach under new coach Olivier Dall'Oglio, so Sunday's clash at the Stade de la Masson could be an entertaining one.

Montpellier found the net 60 times last season, making them the fifth highest scorers in Ligue 1, and will be confident of matching Marseille, having finished just six points behind them in the final table.

But the visitors have recruited well after a relatively disappointing fifth-place finish last time round. They've brought in Gerson from Flamengo and Cengiz Under from Rome, whose added creativity should make them more dangerous going forward, so I'm backing them to kick off with a win.

Bet 2: Back Go Bears Go to win the Phoenix Stakes at 2/1

Antepost flat racing punters are already looking ahead to next year's Classics and there will be more clues on offer at the Curragh on Sunday in the Phoenix Stakes, one of the key Group One contests for two-year-olds.

Ger Lyons won this race with Siskin in 2019 and has two top contenders here, in Dr Zempf and the undefeated Beauty Inspire, who won the Anglesey Stakes last time out and looks an exciting prospect.

The key to this race, however, could be the Railway Stakes, won by Go Bears Go back in June. The Kodi Bear colt was a convincing winner over both Dr Zempf and Castle Star, who reoppose here and should once again have the edge on his rivals.

Bet 3: Back Lille to beat Metz at 3/4

Lille begin their defence of the Ligue 1 title at Metz and look a good bet to start with a win against opponents who could be in for a difficult season.

The home side finished tenth last time, but they were only six points clear of the drop zone and their form tailed off alarmingly in the second half of the campaign, as they won just one of their last eleven.

Defending a title can often be more of a challenge than winning it in the first place, but Lille have managed to retain their key players and will be keen to start strong so I'm backing them for three points here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 11/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



