Sunday Sports Multiple: A Barcelona win the headline in a 32/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Barcelona to beat Atletico Madrid at 13/10

Barcelona welcomes La Liga winners Atletico Madrid to the Nou Camp on Sunday and both clubs will want to make a significant statement in this game. Only one point separates the two clubs now in fifth and sixth place in the table, and a win this weekend for either side would be a big boost as they try to rebuild in 2022.

Both clubs have had forgettable seasons so far but there are promising signs for Barcelona in particular, who have now gone six games unbeaten.

The home team will also be able to put out an exciting revamped attacking line-up including new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres. With Memphis Depay also in the squad, Barca have plenty of firepower and I'm backing them to come out on top against the reigning La Liga champions.

Bet 2: Back Greaneteen to win the Dublin Chase at 3/1

The Dublin Chase is one of the highlights of a top-class Leopardstown card on Sunday, featuring several of the best two-mile chasers around.

Chacun Pour Soi has claimed the last two renewals of this race, but he was extremely disappointing on his seasonal reappearance in the Tingle Creek, which has left a big question mark against the ten-year-old.

The winner of that Sandown contest, Greaneteen, was subsequently well beaten by Shishkin, but on ratings has the beating of most of the others here, and is favored to become the first English-trained winner of this contest.

Bet 3: Back Bologna to draw with Empoli at 13/5

Bologna are one place below Empoli in the Serie A table but have a game in hand and can move ahead of Sunday's opponents with a win at the Stadio Renato Dall'Arra.

Given their recent form, however, that is far from certain. They are yet to win in 2022 and have only tasted victory once in their last seven, a run of form that has seen them slip right out of contention for the top six after a promising start.

Empoli's form has only been marginally better and they are without a win in six outings, but they have been more impressive on the road than at home, drawing their last three away games, and I'm backing them to pick up another point here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 32/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.