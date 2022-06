Switzerland arguably deserved more out of their game against the Czech Republic in midweek, missing a number of chances and ultimately losing to an extremely unfortunate own goal, but it was another away defeat to add to the collection.

In fact, Switzerland have only won once on the road since the Nations League was created, and that win came against minnows Iceland.

Portugal were also unable to pick up a win in their opening Nations League fixture, but a draw with Spain was a satisfactory outcome, and with Cristiano Ronaldo likely to return to the starting line-up here, a home win looks a solid bet.

The pick of the racing on Sunday comes from Musselburgh's evening card, which features this competitive looking Listed contest.

Snooze N You Lose ran well in a York handicap last month and may well improve again, while Morag McCullagh's effort in a Listed race at Chelmsford may be worth more than the bare form as she met plenty of trouble in running.

There are a handful of others who could get involved, including Happy Craf and the improving Clitheroe, but Pearl Glory could be the one to beat. She was a promising two year old and built on that with a solid second in a Group Three on reappearance. That form looks the best here and she's a good bet.

Both of these teams kicked off their Nations League campaigns with victories, although Greece arguably achieved the better result, winning 1-0 in Northern Ireland, while Kosova got the better of Cyprus.

This will be the fifth meeting between these regional rivals in less than two years, and although Kosovo are yet to come out on top, they have held Greece to three draws, including a brace of 1-1 stalemates during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Greece are now managed by well travelled coach Gus Poyet, and this will be their fourth consecutive away game since he took over. In that time, they've won two and lost one, but those games have featured just three goals in total, so we could be in for another attritional battle here and the draw looks the safest bet.

