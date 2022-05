Three straight defeats have left Leeds in the bottom three and running out of time to save themselves from a return to the Championship.

Sunday's game at least represents an easier assignment than their last three Premier League fixtures against Chelsea, Everton and Manchester City, but given their current form, punters will be reluctant to put too much faith in Jesse Marsch's team.

Brighton may have nothing to play for but they are flying at the moment, and their 4-0 demolition of Manchester United last time reiterated how dangerous they can be. Given Leeds' relatively short recovery time after Wednesday's defeat to Chelsea, they are also at a fitness disadvantage here and Brighton can capitalise.

The pick of the racing action on Sunday comes from Ireland where Naas hosts a couple of classy-looking contests including this Group 3 for three-year-old sprinters.

Twilight Jet has plenty of racing experience but may need this run having been off the track since November and in any case could be vulnerable to a less exposed pair in New York City and Straight Answer.

Straight Answer has the higher rating but was beaten by New York City in a Listed contest last month. The Aidan O'Brien colt was making it two from two this season on that occasion and with improvement to come, can bring up the hat-trick here.

Tottenham's victory in the North London derby has kept their top-four hopes alive but they have to keep up the pressure on Arsenal by winning their last two Premier League fixtures, starting with this game against Burnley.

The Clarets have performed remarkably since the sacking of Sean Dyche, but defeat to Aston Villa last time means they still have little margin for error.

A point here would be a huge bonus, with two easier fixtures to come, but that may prove beyond Mike Jackson's team, who have a poor record on the road and who go into this game without their first-choice central defenders and a home win looks a solid bet on Sunday.

Total Odds for this ACCA: 11/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.