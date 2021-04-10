Sunday Football Tips: All the best bets in the Premier League and Europe

Premier League top four contenders meet at London Stadium

West Ham v Leicester

Sun 11, 14:05

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event

It's fourth against third (at the time of writing) in the Premier League on Sunday. Visitors Leicester are 1.444/9 to finish the season in the Champions League place while West Ham are 4.94/1.

Key Stat: Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored just one goal in 17 matches in all competitions.

Jamie Pacheco says: "Why are the Hammers outsiders? Simple, the Foxes have been far better in the head-to-head between these two. The east London side have lost three and drawn two of the last five at home to the men in blue.

"That's not something to completely ignore because head-to-head stats are a very important part of football analysis. But this is a far better West Ham side than they've had in the last few years, under a manager who looks comfortable in his own skin as the boss of this side."

Hotshots can star in battle between Spurs and United

Sun 11, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event

The game of the day in the Premier League can be seen at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Manchester United will be out to avenge the 6-1 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, but Dave Tindall believes this is a game where a couple of the league's leading goalscorers can shine.

Dave says:

"Checking the Premier League's leading scorer charts and we'll have two of the top three in action - Tottenham's Harry Kane and Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes. They have 35 between them."

Monaco to stay in touch in Ligue 1 title race

Monaco vs Dijon

Sun, 16:05 BST

Live on BT Sport 1 and Betfair Live Video

It's third v 20th in Ligue 1 as Monaco try stay in touch in the Ligue 1 title race. At 11.521/2 on the Exchange bettors think they have little chance but at the start of the weekend they are only four points off top spot.

Key Stat: Bottom club Dijon have suffered 11 consecutive defeats.

James Eastham says: "The weekend's biggest mismatch in Ligue 1 takes place at Stade Louis II as in-form Monaco look to continue their unlikely title challenge. Niko Kovac's hosts have won 11 of their past 14 matches and ought to make short work of Dijon.

"Rampant Monaco have won each of their past two matches 4-0 - at St Etienne and at home to Metz - and will relish the opportunity to further boost their goal difference against the hapless visitors."

Attacking forces face-off in Serie A

Fiorentina v Atalanta

Sunday, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

Here one from Italy's top flight to get fired up for on Saturday night as selected on our Football...Only Bettor podcast. Fourth-placed Atalanta go to Fiorentina. The visitors' attack is legendary but the hosts have been banging them in recently too.

Key Stat: Fiorentina have scored 10 goals in their last four matches while conceding seven.

Jake Osgathorpe says: "Fiorentina v Atalanta should be a belter. Goals are flowing for Fiorentina and Atalanta are back to their best from an attacking point of view. Atalanta to win and over 1.5 goals at 1.84/5 looks a good bet but you could add a goal to push the price up to even money."

Leaders Atléti must overcome in-form opponents

Real Betis v Atlético Madrid

Sunday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Going into the weekend Atletico lead La Liga by one point but they have drifted to 3.259/4 to win the title and Barcelona are now favourites. Diego Simeone's men must take maximum points from the trip to southern Spain on Sunday night.

Key Stat: Atleti have won just two of their last five in La Liga and have found the net just once in their last three.

Tom Victor says: "There's no longer any margin for error as far as Atlético Madrid's title pursuit is concerned, with Diego Simeone's side in danger of being knocked off the top of the table for the first time since December. Opponents Real Betis have averaged 1.93 xGF across their last six games, earning 13 points in the process, but Infogol gives the visitors a narrow edge in a game which could go either way.