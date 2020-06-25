To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Swiss shootout on the cards

Swiss football fans
We're sticking around in Switzerland
Switzerland let us down last night, but Kev's giving the country another chance, because he thinks St Gallen v Zurich will be an absolute cracker.

"Zurich have played eight league games against the current top three, and seven of them have featured at least four goals."

Back Over 3.5 Goals at [2.12]

Goals galore as leaders take the field

St Gallen v Zurich
Thursday 25 June, 19:30

A Swiss miss for us last night as our boys Luzern dominated the first hour against Lugano, failed to make that good spell count, and conceded twice in the last ten minutes to lose 2-0. A tough one to take, but we move on a short distance to focus on the top-flight clash between St Gallen and Zurich.

St Gallen are the surprise leaders at this stage, and a win this evening would move them three points clear at the top. It's been 20 years since they were last crowned as national champions, but they have played an exciting brand of football under experienced coach Peter Ziedler, and have bashed in a league-high 53 goals in just 24 matches. Forwards Ermedin Demirovic and Cedric Itten have scored 20 league goals between them. Itten bagged a brace in the weekend's 2-1 victory at Sion.

It won't surprise you to learn that half of those 24 matches St Gallen have played in the Super League have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land, and if you look at Zurich, the ration is even higher. 14 of their 24 league games have featured four goals or more. Zurich have the joint-worst defence in the division, and they concede an average of two goals per game.

If you look at Zurich's eight games against the current top three, seven of them have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land, so that's the way I'll go at [2.12].

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 92
Points Returned: 77.25
P/L: -14.75 points

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals at [2.12]

Swiss Super League: St Gallen v FC Zurich (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Thursday 25 June, 7.30pm

Kevin Hatchard,

