Football Bet of the Day: Swiss shootout on the cards

Goals galore as leaders take the field

St Gallen v Zurich

Thursday 25 June, 19:30

A Swiss miss for us last night as our boys Luzern dominated the first hour against Lugano, failed to make that good spell count, and conceded twice in the last ten minutes to lose 2-0. A tough one to take, but we move on a short distance to focus on the top-flight clash between St Gallen and Zurich.

St Gallen are the surprise leaders at this stage, and a win this evening would move them three points clear at the top. It's been 20 years since they were last crowned as national champions, but they have played an exciting brand of football under experienced coach Peter Ziedler, and have bashed in a league-high 53 goals in just 24 matches. Forwards Ermedin Demirovic and Cedric Itten have scored 20 league goals between them. Itten bagged a brace in the weekend's 2-1 victory at Sion.

It won't surprise you to learn that half of those 24 matches St Gallen have played in the Super League have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land, and if you look at Zurich, the ration is even higher. 14 of their 24 league games have featured four goals or more. Zurich have the joint-worst defence in the division, and they concede an average of two goals per game.

If you look at Zurich's eight games against the current top three, seven of them have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land, so that's the way I'll go at [2.12].