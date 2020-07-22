Football Bet of the Day: Defences to resemble Swiss cheese

Elite clash to yield excitement

St Gallen v Basel

Wednesday 22 July, 19:30

Mixed fortunes for us last night, as Sporting let us down by not breaking down a stubborn Vitoria Setubal in a 0-0 draw, but like mighty Thor, Icelandic heroes Afturelding saved the day with a dramatic 2-2 draw at odds-on favourites Grindavik.

A similar result would do us no harm in Switzerland tonight, as I fancy there'll be plenty of goals in the Super League clash between St Gallen and Basel.

St Gallen have launched a surprise bid for the title this season, but a disastrous 2-1 defeat at lowly Thun last time out means they are two points behind leaders and defending champions Young Boys. At least their home form can be relied upon - FCSG have won their last three games at the Kybunpark, scoring at least twice in all of those wins. Games in that stadium usually catch the eye - 11 of the last 15 have featured at least four goals.

Basel haven't quite found the consistency needed to mix it with the top two, but they are unquestionably the best of the rest. They have won five of their last eight SSL games, and they have scored at least twice in eight of those matches. Their last three top-flight matches have ended 3-2, 4-0 and 2-2.

We're at the stage where draws aren't much good to these two, and I think both will push hard for the win. Given the fact that both are scoring freely, and that St Gallen haven't kept a single clean sheet since the restart, I'll go for Over 3.5 Goals here at [2.2].

