Sport that is ON: Football, racing, cricket and more that goes ahead...

The weekend was weird. No Premier League football to watch, no VAR to argue about, and no Six Nations finale. Surreal times indeed. But there is still sport going on, you just have to find it and, in the case of, say, Russian club football, read the previews by our experts to learn about the participants.

Horse racing continues through March

Horseracing is set to continue, albeit without spectators, for the remainder of March and there are meetings today at Hereford, Kelso and Southwell.

British Horseracing Authority (BHA) leaders are meeting today to work out how, if at all, racing can continue during the pandemic.

Tomorrow's meeting at Wexford in Ireland is scheduled to go ahead and the same is true of several meetings in Australia on the same day.

The BHA want to agree with racecourses and those involved "a programme that is sustainable in the light of possible staff absences".

The Grand National, which is scheduled for 4 April at Aintree, will be one of the topics they discuss in a bid to try to find a way to stage the world's most famous race.

Expert views on football in Argentina, Russia and beyond

This site has always provided perspectives on football from all over the world. Today, Kevin Hatchard picks his football bet of the day from Tambov v Krylya in the Russian Premier League. Our man expects goals and there's a few hours until kick-off so find out what he's got to say.

On top of that, there's domestic football in Turkey and in a host of leagues in South America, including in Argentina where two matches in the Superliga feature in today's Daily Acca Tips from Paul Robinson. Read Paul's thoughts and remember that he'll be serving up an acca every day.

Cricket

The Pakistan Super League cricket reaches its semi-final stage on Tuesday and Ed Hawkins has previewed the first of the two matches as Multan Sultans play Peshawar Zalmi. If T20 is your thing then you'll love this league because, as our man explains, we should see plenty of runs in this first semi-final.

The same day sees the first semi-final of South Africa's domestic Momentum One-Day Cup from Durban. No rain is currently forecast so we should be in for a fine match, as Ed explains in his preview.

Greyhounds, volleyball and bowls

Greyhound racing carries on with a stack of potential Derby clues at Nottingham live on RPGTV (Sky 175) tonight. Our previewer Darrell Williams has chosen six bets, so you'll want to read his preview.

Prior to that, it's back to Russia if volleyball is your thing, with Dinamo Kazan taking on Dinamo Moscow in the first of three matches today.

Finally, as I type, the Bowls Grand Prix is being played. There will be further matches tomorrow and another round scheduled for next Monday.