Football Bet of the Day: Super Slavia to keep winning
Belarus are ploughing a lone furrow in global football today, and Kevin Hatchard believes Slavia Mozyr will extend their successful sequence.
"Slavia have won five of their six competitive matches, and they have a 100% home record."
Top-flight new-boys to slip again
Slavia Mozyr v Ruh Brest
Monday April 13, 15:30
It's always nice when prayers are answered, and Tobias saw his pleas pay off, as BATE's 3-0 win at FC Minsk landed his Over 2.5 Goals bet.
We'll waste no time in globe-trotting, because Belarus is yet again the only show in town (despite mounting opposition from fans and some players), and we'll check out the game between in-form Slavia Mozyr and newly-promoted Ruh Brest.
Slavia have made an excellent start to the season. They have won all three of their Belarusian Cup matches, including a recent 1-0 victory over BATE in the semi-finals. In the league, they started with a 3-1 defeat at Slutsk, but have since beaten last season's top two. They edged out BATE 2-1 at home, and more impressively won 2-1 at champions Dinamo Brest. They are building on last season's eight-place finish, their best performance at this level for 19 years.
Like many of us, Ruh Brest are still adjusting to the Belarusian Premier League. They started with a 1-0 win at Dinamo Minsk, but they have since lost to Energetyk and BATE.
Slavia have won all of their competitive home games this season, and stretching back into last term, they are chasing a fourth straight league victory at the Stadyen Junatsva. Given current form, it feels like the hosts should be odds-on, but they are instead attractively priced at [2.12]. That's a price that's too good to ignore.
Recommended bets
Back Slavia Mozyr to win at [2.12]