Football Bet of the Day: Sinking Sion to suffer again

Sion to slump against bogey team

Sion v Basel

Wednesday 08 July, 19:30

Neuchatel Xamax and Zurich were locked together at 1-1 in Switzerland last night, with the first two goals coming in the opening 28 minutes. The winner from Zurich we craved never arrived.

We'll stay in the Swiss Super League, a hunk of uber-expensive chocolate in hand as we make our merry way to Sion v Basel. The hosts are struggling badly, and Basel is an opponent they dread playing, with good reason.

Sion are arguably Switzerland's most chaotic club. Controversial chairman Christian Constantin has employed more than forty coaches in his 17 years at the club, and in March he sacked nine of his first-team squad after they refused to take a pay cut in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. In 2017, he was given a ban for striking former Switzerland coach and TV pundit Rolf Fringer.

Amidst that maelstrom of unrest, Sion have sunk to ninth in the ten-team division, and they haven't won since the restart. In fact, they haven't taken maximum points since November, and they have lost their last three matches.

Sion's record against Basel is particularly poor. They have lost their last four SSL games against them, and have conceded at least twice in all four of those defeats. They lost 2-0 at Basel just three games ago, and they have lost three of their last four home matches, conceding twice in all three defeats.

Basel aren't the team of old that dominated Swiss football, and they are watching the title race play out from a distance between Young Boys and St Gallen. However, they have won three of their last four games, and have scored twice in each of those victories.

I'll back Basel to win and score at least two goals at [1.89] on the Sportsbook.

