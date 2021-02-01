Sheffield United v West Brom: Back unders in basement battle

Sheffield United v West Brom

Tuesday 2 February, 18:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Blades battling back

It's looked like Sheffield United have been fighting a losing battle for a while now, but two wins in their last four games, including that huge victory against Manchester United, has given them just the merest glimmer of hope.

It's no surprise to see Chris Wilder's side suffering from second season syndrome, it is a shock to see just how bad they've been though and their defeat at Manchester City made it 20 losses in their last 24 league games all told.

Still, the performance was a solid one, and if there's any gas left in the tank after games against the two Manchester sides then facing fellow strugglers West Brom will provide them with a great chance of bagging a third win of the season.

Baggies playing it simple

After taking a first half beating against Fulham, football genius Sam Allardyce turned things around as West Brom bagged their first home goals and home point under their new boss in a 2-2 draw.

Life has been eventful under Allardyce, mixing four whopping home defeats with a miraculous away point at Anfield and surprise win at Wolves. They also played decently in defeat at West Ham on their last road trip.

Allardyce called for his side to "simplify" their play at the break against Fulham, and that could mean they'll head to Bramall Lane looking to avoid mistakes and keep it tight. It may not be an instant classic.

Baggies a big price

West Brom are a huge price at 4.57/2 to take all three points considering they're four points above the Blades and have had some decent results of late away from home.

The draw 3.613/5 always comes into play in these relegation six-pointers while the hosts 1.855/6 are pretty short considering their position, and having been given the runaround by Manchester City and United this week. They had barely a quarter of the ball in both games so, despite the win, they'll be feeling that in the legs.

The Premier League all season has been tough to call - teams, players and results have been erratic, and with games coming thick and fast freak results can come from nowhere.

You then have to decide which side of the stats you come down on - as Sheffield United have scored just six goals at home this season, and have failed to score in half of their 20 matches so far, but West Brom have failed to keep a clean sheet on the road.

A 'no' vote for both teams to score is therefore preferred, but is predictably short odds at 1.758/11. It's 2.01/1 that both teams end up being so bad defensively that they both find the net.

The Blades have been involved in nine 1-0s this season (W1 L8) and the last two meetings between these sides has finished that way. Throwing in the tiredness factor then the 2.8815/8 on under 1.5 goals in the match looks a lively runner. Under 2.5 goals seems even more certain with the bookmakers, but it's 1.674/6 as a result.

Pereira the main danger

It's hard to get excited about any Sheffield United players in the goal scoring markets given they've managed just a half dozen at home this season, but for West Brom the interesting pair are Matheus Pereira and Semi Ajayi.

Compared to the Blades shorter than him in the anytime goalscorer market, 5.59/2 is a decent price for Pereira considering he's scored five in five, three in his last two away league games and is on the pens.

Ajayi is a whopping 12.011/1 to score anytime but has found the net in three of West Brom's last four away games, and it was his shot that deflected in for their point at Man City.

Ajayi is also a danger at set pieces, and no team has conceded more from those than the Blades. He's worth adding to the shortlist at a big price.