Football Bet of the Day: Shakh attack to fall flat

Slutsk to spring another surprise

Shakhtyor v Slutsk

Friday 17 April, 17:30

They say it's the hope that kills you, and they're right. Our boys Neman Grodno did a sterling defensive job for 71 minutes of their match at odds-on favourites Dinamo Minsk, only to collapse and concede two late goals in a 2-0 reverse.

We'll grimly keep trying to get to grips with the Belarusian Premier League, because Shakhtyor Soligorsk are in action against Slutsk, and we'll back the visitors to make life tough for their more illustrious hosts.

Shakhtyor have only won one of their four league matches so far, and their consistent problem this term has been scoring goals. Across the Super Cup, the Belarusian Cup and the Premier League this term, Shakhtyor have drawn a blank in five of their eight competitive matches, including the last three. In their last two home games, they have lost 1-0 to Torpedo BelAZ and drawn 0-0 with Neman Grodno.

Slutsk have made a surprisingly strong start to the campaign. They have won their last two away games at Tarpeda and Isloch, scoring three goals on both occasions. Usefully for our purposes today, they have only lost an away game by more than one goal once in their last 12 road matches in the top flight.

We can back Slutsk +1.0 & +1.5 on the Asian Handicap here at [1.92]. If Slutsk lose by two goals or more, we lose, but we get a half-win if they lose by a goal, and a full win if they draw or win. Given that Shakhtyor have only won five of their last 17 league games by more than one goal, and they are struggling to score consistently this term, I think it's a sensible play.