La Liga Tips: Sevilla can put Zidane under more pressure

Real Madrid implosion will continue

Saturday 5 December, 15:15

The pressure is on Real Madrid and their manager Zinedine Zidane, as the reigning La Liga champions travel to Sevilla on Saturday.

Real Madrid's 2-0 defeat at Shakhtar in midweek has left them in a position where they could miss out on making the last-16 of the Champions League and even a third placed finish in Group B, which would ensure Europa League qualification. The crucial final round of group games will be played next week, but first Madrid must look to address their equally poor La Liga form.

The home defeat to Alaves last weekend stretched Real's run without a league win to three games (D1 L2). They are already six points behind second placed Atletico, who have a game in hand over their city rivals. With rumours emerging that Zidane has lost the dressing room, anything less than a win will intensify talk of him being replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

Sevilla were thrashed 4-0 by Chelsea in the Champions League, in a match in which they rotated heavily, having already made the last-16. Their La Liga form has improved of late, with Julen Lopetegui's team coming into this match on the back of three straight wins. Now only a point behind Real with a game in hand, back Sevilla to pile on the misery at 1.9520/21 in the Draw No Bet market.

Atletico will keep another clean sheet

Saturday 5 December, 17:30

Atletico can go top of La Liga with a win against Valladolid on Saturday evening.

Diego Simeone's side are only one point behind Real Sociedad, who play on Sunday. Even if Sociedad do end the weekend as the La Liga leaders, the fact that Atletico have two games in hand suggests that they will establish a lead before long.

The only La Liga team that remain unbeaten (P9 W7 D2), Atletico look capable of taking advantage of Real Madrid and Barcelona's malaise, in a way that they were unable to last season. Their 1-0 win at Valencia last weekend ensured that they have only conceded two goals all season, while their midweek 1-1 draw with Bayern in the Champions League, saw Joao Felix score his eighth goal of the season. Atletico now have both a solid defence and a cutting edge.

Struggling Valladolid have had an upturn in form and are now unbeaten in three (W2 D1), but that run looks likely to end against Atletico. Back the hosts to win to nil at 2.01/1.

Cadiz can score against Barca

Saturday 5 December, 20:00

Barcelona travel to Cadiz for Saturday's final La Liga game, with Ronald Koeman's team currently a point and a place behind the promoted club.

Seventh in La Liga with 14 points (W4 D2 L3), Barca enjoyed a 4-0 home win against Osasuna last weekend. Their ability to claim points at home is not in doubt, but they have struggled to do so on the road for some time. They are now without an away La Liga win in three matches (D1 L2).

Their poor away record in La Liga has not carried over into the Champions League. Barca won 3-0 in Hungary against Ferencvaros in midweek, which means that they've won all five of their group games so far, including all three of their away ties.

Sixth placed Cadiz can be delighted with the start that they've made to the season, but have lost recent matches against the likes of Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid. While it would be no surprise if they added to Barca's away woes, a safer bet than backing the hosts, is to go for both teams to score at 2.021/1.