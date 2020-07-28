Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW37

Atalanta to keep the pressure on at the top

Parma v Atalanta

Tuesday, 18:30

Atalanta can no longer win Serie A this season, thanks to Juventus' win on Sunday, but Gian Piero Gasperini's side can still keep up the pressure on second-placed Inter. They're favourites to do so at Parma, despite their opponents' back-to-back wins, though it's unlikely to be as one-sided as the 5-0 triumph in Bergamo back in January. The visitors are 71% to win, with both sides given a decent chance of finding the net.

Inter to seal big win in race for second

Inter Milan v Napoli

Tuesday, 20:45

With a trip to Atalanta awaiting them on the final day, Inter will likely need all three points against a tough-to-beat Napoli in order to retain the upper hand in the race for a runner-up spot behind Juve. Rino Gattuso's visitors recently saw a healthy unbeaten run ended by Parma, suggesting an on-song Inter should have enough to claim victory, with an average of 2.01 xGF across their last six - home and away - pointing to where their strengths lie.

Lazio to remain in contention for a top-two spot

Lazio v Brescia

Wednesday, 18:30

Back to back wins over Cagliari and Verona, the latter via a rather flattering 5-1 scoreline, have thrown Lazio back in the mix for second. With the two sides above them facing off on the final day, a big win over Brescia can keep Simone Inzaghi's side primed to capitalise on any dropped points and return to the second spot they occupied for so long. Infogol's model gives them a 69% chance of victory over relegated opponents with just one away point in 2020.

Milan to stay unbeaten after Sampdoria trip

Sampdoria v AC Milan

Wednesday, 18:30

After clinging on to a point at home to Atalanta, a game in which the visitors missed a penalty, Milan will be confident of returning to winning ways away to a Sampdoria side whose last home defeat came against stadium-sharers Genoa. The home side have lost more than they've won at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, and a Milan side averaging 1.59 xGF on the road should have too much for them, according to Infogol.

Sassuolo to prolong Genoa uncertainty

Sassuolo v Genoa

Wednesday, 18:30

With a four-point advantage over 18th-place Lecce, Genoa should be fine. However, they may have to wait to make sure thanks to a tough trip to free-scoring Sassuolo. Roberto de Zerbi's men have scored in all but one of their home games this season, averaging 1.55 xGF per game at Mapei Stadium and more than two actual goals, meaning they have a slight edge based on Infogol's model as they aim to cling on to eighth spot.

Udinese to end Lecce's survival dream

Udinese v Lecce

Wednesday, 18:30

Lecce's task is clear. Only two wins will suffice, thanks to their inferior head-to-head record against Genoa, and a trip to take on an Udinese side which beat Juventus in the last game at Friuli isn't the first thing they'd have asked for and they'll need to upset the odds to emerge with three points. The hosts have been stingy at home, conceding just 1.15 xGA per game, but against a visiting side with no choice but to go for a win we may see more goalmouth action.

SPAL to feel Verona's wrath as hosts rebound from Lazio setback

Verona v SPAL

Wednesday, 18:30

Verona were better than their 5-1 home defeat against Lazio implies, and they'll want to bounce back and show their quality when relegated SPAL come to town. The visitors have recorded more than 1 xGF in just one of their last six games, averaging just 1.08 xGF and 1.92 xGA on the road all season long, and that doesn't make good reading for them,

Juve to begin victory lap with win at Cagliari

Cagliari v Juventus

Wednesday, 20:45

After making hard work of their run-in, Juventus clinched the title after squeaking a 2-0 victory over a Sampdoria side which finished with 10 men. The next step is picking up the points needed to surpass the 84-point total of Antonio Conte's unbeaten 2011/12 champions, and they can do that with a victory in Sardinia. Infogol gives the Bianconeri a 56% chance of victory against a team with more defeats than wins on home soil.

Fiorentina to keep alive hopes of a top-half finish

Fiorentina v Bologna

Wednesday, 20:45

Defeat at Roma last time out damaged Fiorentina's hopes of a top-10 finish, but the Viola can climb above Wednesday's opponents Bologna on head-to-head with a victory at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Giuseppe Iachini's men are unbeaten in three at home, allowing just 1.11 xGA per game at home this season, and Infogol expects them to have too much for a Bologna side with a healthy - but perhaps not quite healthy enough - away record.

Roma to clinch fifth with win at Torino

Torino v Roma

Wednesday, 20:45

Five wins from six have put Roma back in pole position for fifth spot, and Infogol gives them a 59% chance of victory away to a Torino side now mathematically assured of their Serie A status for another year. An average of 2.30 xGF across the last six games points to where the game will be won - Paulo Fonseca's side have the goods to overpower opponents who allow 1.67 xGA on average on home turf and almost as many actual goals.

