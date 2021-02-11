Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW22

Bologna to push towards mid-table

Bologna v Benevento

Friday, 19:45

After last week's win at Parma, Bologna can earn their first back-to-back victories of 2021 by seeing off Benevento at Renato Dall'Ara. The visitors have shipped four in each of their last two road games, though that's not the fairest reflection on their xGA. Nevertheless, Infogol expects the hosts to come out on top here, gaining revenge for a narrow defeat in the reverse fixture.

Nicola to earn first Torino win

Torino v Genoa

Saturday, 14:00

Torino earned a fourth straight draw last weekend, coming back from 3-0 down against Atalanta and out-shooting the high-flyers by 15 to 8. There appears to have been an upturn under new boss Davide Nicola, who is still yet to taste defeat, and the visit of one of the only two teams beaten by Il Toro this season means the new boss should be confident of picking up his first win since replacing Marco Giampaolo.

Juve to come through tough test in Naples

Napoli v Juventus

Saturday, 17:00

Juventus have been dominant of late, showing particular strength in defence after winning three on the spin without conceding and only allowing 0.65 xGA per game on that run. They face a Napoli side coming off back-to-back league and cup defeats, and this game is often a close-run thing - both of last season's meetings were settled by a single goal margin, while Juve's win away to the Partenopei in March 2019 was by a 2-1 scoreline.

Milan to get the better of struggling Spezia

Spezia v AC Milan

Saturday, 19:45

Spezia gave themselves some breathing room in the relegation battle last week, pulling out a big performance to surprise Sassuolo, but the visit of Milan to Alberto Picco presents a bigger challenge. The league leaders have a near-perfect away record, averaging 2.06 xGF per game, and tend to create plenty. Infogol gives the visitors a 59% chance of victory, but Spezia may well get on the scoresheet.

Roma to preserve league-leading home form

Roma v Udinese

Sunday, 11:30

Back-to-back wins in their last two home games have helped keep Roma in the top four despite defeat at Juventus last time out, and an average of 2.55 xGF at the Olimpico ought to worry visitors Udinese. Luca Gotti's side are comfortably mid-table after a slow start to the campaign, but any points from their trip to the capital will represent a bonus.

Atalanta to keep Champions League hopes alive

Cagliari v Atalanta

Sunday, 14:00

A third league game without a win could see Atalanta end the weekend as many as six points adrift of the top four, but the prospect of an out-of-form Cagliari should fill Gian Piero Gasperini with confidence. The Sardinian side shipped five in Bergamo back in October, and have just one point from seven games in 2021. Throw in Atalanta's midweek cup win, and an away win looks likely.

Sampdoria to leave Fiorentina in mild peril

Sampdoria v Fiorentina

Sunday, 14:00

Fiorentina's patchy form means they're only a couple of defeats from finding themselves back in the relegation mix, and Infogol expects one of those losses to arrive at Luigi Ferraris on Sunday. Valerio Verre's late goal gave Samp victory in the reverse fixture, and we could well be in line for another tight affair as a club with a below-average home record faces off against one of Serie A's worst away teams.

Sassuolo to drag themselves out of recent rut

Crotone v Sassuolo

Sunday, 17:00

Crotone and Sassuolo have just one win apiece in 2021, and Roberto De Zerbi's Neroverdi suffered a big blow in their European chase with last week's defeat at home to Spezia. They'll hope for a better performance against another promoted side, and Crotone's 0.63 xGF average across their last three games will give the visitors belief that they can take the points and revitalise their season.

Inter to end Lazio's winning streak

Inter Milan v Lazio

Sunday, 19:45

Lazio continued their rise up the table last week, and a win at the San Siro could see them end the weekend in the top four after sitting in mid-table at the turn of the year. Unfortunately for Simone Inzaghi's side, though, the hosts are coming off three straight clean sheets - allowing an average of just 0.30 xGA per game in the process - and Infogol gives the Nerazzurri a 59% chance of bettering a side they beat 1-0 in last season's corresponding fixture.

Parma to miss chance to climb towards safety

Verona v Parma

Monday, 19:45

Having been second-best in xG terms in all of their last five games, it is not a huge surprise to see Parma ensconced in the bottom three with just 13 points all season. Opponents Verona are not in the best of form themselves, but should have enough quality to complete the double over the strugglers, with Infogol's model offering a 51% chance of a home win at Marcantonio Bentegodi.

