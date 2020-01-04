Serie A Betting: Inter and Lazio to begin 2020 as they finished 2019

Lazio's momentum to carry on into the New Year

Brescia v Lazio

Sunday January 5, 11:30

Live on Premier Sports/Betfair Live Video

Lazio were the form team in Italy before the break as they had won eight straight matches in Serie A. Their Europa League campaign was a bit of a write-off, as they could only finish third behind Celtic and CFR Cluj, with six points.

Simone Inzaghi's side are pushing for a more prestigious prize next year though, as they have manoeuvred their way to third place - five points clear of Atalanta in fifth, and they have a game in hand over all of their rivals.

Away from Rome it has been four successive 2-1 wins for I Biancocelesti, and they didn't just come against relegation fodder.

That segues us nicely on to their opponents on Sunday, as Brescia are third from bottom, following their promotion as Serie B champions.

Eugenio Corini's men have performed with credit in the top flight, especially since December. In the last month they picked up seven points from four games, which matched the points tally they took from their opening 13.

At home it's four defeats from their last five though, with the sole success coming against Lecce. They did fail to find the net in three of those losses, but they are averaging a shade under a goal a game this season, and the visitors have kept just one clean sheet on the road. Therefore, Lazio and Both Teams to Score looks decent at 17/10.

Fiorentina's rebuilding process to be a slow one

Bologna v Fiorentina

Monday January 6, 11:30

Live on Premier Sports/Betfair Live Video

Fiorentina start the new year with a new manager, as Vincenzo Montella's second spell in charge was ended after just eight months.

Former Empoli and Sassuolo boss, Giuseppe Iachini, has been brought in to try and turn around La Viola's season, with the club starting 2020 in 15th place - just three points clear of the relegation zone.

A trip to Bologna isn't the easiest of beginnings though, as the hosts are up in ninth place, having won their two matches prior to the winter break.

The 2-1 victory over Atalanta was their first on this ground since a 2-1 success over Sampdoria in October, but they did have tough assignments in the interim - losing narrowly to both Milan clubs, and drawing 2-2 with Parma.

Overall this season, Siniša Mihajlović's side have won three and drawn two of their eight in front of their own fans, and it's worth remembering that they finished the previous campaign with seven straight home victories.

I do expect Fiorentina to climb the table under Iachini, but it's going to be hard to lift a squad who have taken just two points from a possible 21, so quickly. I fully expect this to be their fourth successive away defeat, so take the 13/10 available on Bologna.

Gattuso's Napoli to be outgunned at Stadio San Paolo

Napoli v Inter

Monday January 6, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports/Betfair Live Video

The big game in Serie A comes from Naples on Monday evening, where top of the table Inter Milan take on Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli.

Gattuso must be considered a bit of a surprise pick to succeed the sacked Carlo Ancelotti, as he hardly set the world alight at AC Milan.

The combative midfielder lost his opening match at home to Parma, but he did sign off for Christmas with a 2-1 success at Sassuolo.

This fixture will be the acid test for him and his players however, as Inter are top of the table, having won 13 of their 17 matches - losing just one.

The only blot on Antonio Conte's copybook this term was his side's Champions League exit in the group stage. That might not turn out to be a bad thing if it helps them lift their first Scudetto since 2010.

They have a near perfect record away from the San Siro this season - winning seven times and drawing the other of their eight games.

Spearheaded by Romelu Lukaku, Inter are racking up goals for fun, and they should get plenty of joy against a Napoli defence that have conceded 22 goals in 17 outings. Back the away win at 7/4.

