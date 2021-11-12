Saturday Sports Multiple: Back USA to earn a point in an 11/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back USA to draw with Mexico at 2/1

Having missed out on the 2018 World Cup, the pressure is on the USA and manager Gregg Berhalter, but they've made a solid start to their qualifying campaign.

The US are second in the table, behind Saturday's opponents and ahead of Canada, although this fixture against the region's strongest side presents a stern test, particularly given Mexico's unbeaten record.

The visitors do have their weaknesses, however, most notably in the wide defensive areas. They have also lost twice to the US this year, in the finals of the Gold Cup and the Nations League. They will be keen to avoid defeat, but a win is not essential for either side and a tight, cagey draw could be on the cards.

Bet 2: Back Third Time Lucki to win the November Chase at 2/5

Cheltenham is the focus of the best racing action on Saturday and on a high class card, the November Chase features one of the sport's most promising novices.

In a small field, Captain Tom Cat and Mick Pastor have considerably more steeplechase experience than the other two runners, but neither has been entirely convincing in their careers to date, and Third Time Lucki has considerably more potential.

The Dan Skelton six-year-old made his fencing debut over course and distance last month and looked very impressive in winning what looks like a strong race. That performance put him significantly ahead of these rivals on form and with improvement to come, he looks a solid bet.

Bet 3: Back Canada to beat Costa Rica at 8/15

Canada have been the surprise package of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament and they go into this round of fixtures in third place.

John Herdman has created an excellent team spirit and their squad is a good blend of veterans and rising talent, most notably Alphonso Davies, who plays his domestic football for Bayern Munich, and they have been impressively consistent so far, even earning a deserved point in Mexico City.

At this time of year, their home advantage is also increased and Saturday's opponents will not relish their trip to Edmonton. Costa Rica are traditionally one of the stronger sides in CONCACAF, but while they have been tough to break down in recent games, they don't score many goals. Canada thrashed Panama 4-0 in their last game and while this will be closer, I'm banking on a home win.

Total Odds for this multiple: 11/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.