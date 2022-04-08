Saturday Sports Multiple: An Everton draw the headline in a 13/1 weekend wager

It's hard to decide which of these teams is more desperate for the points. Manchester United's hopes of sneaking into the top four were dealt a blow when they dropped points against Leicester last time, but Everton's 3-2 loss against Burnley leaves them just one point outside the relegation zone.

On paper, United should win this comfortably, given the disparity in talent between the two squads, and Everton's lengthy injury list. But while the Toffees have been poor on the road, they've been a lot harder to beat at home, winning two of their last four and losing the other two by one-goal margins to Manchester City and Wolves.

With neither team in great form, and both facing tougher challenges ahead, this promises to be a scrappy game and a draw looks the safest bet.

There are plenty of fascinating contests besides the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday, including this high-class chase for novices.

Gentleman De Mee took three attempts to get off the mark over fences but improved significantly next time out to win a Grade 3 event in style. With more improvement to come, he is a big danger here, but is not yet at the level of Edwardstone.

The Arkle winner has had a busy season but since being brought down on his chase debut, he has looked unstoppable in this sphere, winning five consecutive races and he looks like a solid bet to end the season in style with another Grade One success.

A sudden upturn in form by Tottenham has added a new dimension to the battle for the top four and they can pick up another three points on Saturday.

Antonio's Conte's team have won six of their last eight and have won their last three consecutive outings, scoring 10 goals in the process, and Harry Kane's return to form has turned them into much more dangerous opponents as they aim to finish strong.

By contrast, Steven Gerrard's Villa side have very little to play for and their form does not suggest they are likely to make a late-season flourish. They've lost their last three in the top flight and also have an ordinary home record, having gathered 18 points from 14 Villa Park fixtures this season.

