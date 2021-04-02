Saturday Sports Multiple: An Emirates draw the headline in a 15/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to draw with Liverpool at 13/5

Arsenal showed tremendous battling qualities to earn a draw against West Ham in their last Premier League outing, having trailed 3-0, but their defensive frailties will continue to hamper their recovery.

The Gunners may fancy their chances of sneaking a win against the struggling champions, but while Liverpool may be keen for the season to end as soon as possible, they have the weapons up front to cause the Arsenal defenders sleepless nights.

Jurgen Klopp's men have also shown much better form on the road than they have at Anfield, losing just three of their last 18 away games in all competitions. This could be another high scoring game with the draw looking a solid bet.

Bet 2: Back Forest Falcon to win the Musselburgh 2:25 at 2/1

There's a trio of competitive handicaps on Musselburgh's Saturday card, kicking off with this open looking mile contest.

Tornadic came close to recording a hat-trick as a two-year-old and is respected, along with Archie Watson's Deauville winner Colonel Faulkner, but Forest Falcon from the Mark Johnston stable could have the edge here.

It took a while for the penny to drop but after two ordinary runs in the summer he returned to action in September to record an extremely impressive victory when stepped up to a mile and with more improvement to come he looks a good option.

Bet 3: Back Milan to beat Sampdoria at 1/2

Milan's recent loss of form may have handed their city rivals the initiative in the Serie A title race, but the Rossoneri will keep fighting to the end and they have a good chance to put a little more pressure on the front-runners on Saturday.

Although Stefano Pioli's side have been inconsistent in recent weeks, they could be boosted here by the return of both Mario Mandzukic and a fit-again Zlatan Ibrahimovic, providing a significant upgrade offensively.

That could be enough to give them the edge against the visitors, who aren't in the best of form at the moment but who essentially have very little play for, being 13 points clear of the drop zone and 15 points short of the Europa League places.

Total Odds for this multiple: 15/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



