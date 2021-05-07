Saturday Sports Multiple: A Tottenham win the headline in a 27/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Tottenham to beat Leeds at Evens

Tottenham may be without a manager but they are making a strong late bid for a top six spot and look a good bet for another three points this weekend.

Since the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, Spurs have found the net six times in seeing off Southampton and Sheffield United and have a two-point cushion over seventh-placed Liverpool, although the Reds have a game in hand.

Leeds can be forgiven a run of just four goals in their last four Premier League outings, given that they played Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United in that spell, but their 2-0 defeat at Brighton last time was more worrying, and their open defensive style should give the visitors plenty of opportunities this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Tomfre to win the Spring Trophy at 3/1

Haydock's Saturday card features plenty of interesting contests including this intriguing small-field Listed race.

Raaeq has plenty of potential and Lord Of The Lodge has been in great form on the All Weather this winter, but I will be siding with Ralph Beckett's progressive four-year-old Tomfre.

It took a while for the penny to drop as a three-year-old, but he found his form in spectacular style in the autumn, running up a hat-trick on soft ground galloping courses, and granted the same conditions this weekend, he could take some stopping.

Bet 3: Back Man City to draw with Chelsea at 5/2

Saturday's clash between these top four rivals has taken on a new dimension given the midweek Champions League events, but this game could end up being a cagey rehearsal for a far bigger occasion in Istanbul later this month.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already struck a blow by knocking City out of the FA Cup last month, so should be full of confidence for this trip to the Etihad.

On the other hand, they are still not sure of a top four finish and won't want to drop points unnecessarily. With player rotation likely, as well as the possibility of some tactical misdirection with the Champions League final in mind, a draw looks like the best option here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 27/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



