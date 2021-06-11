Saturday Sports Multiple: A Swiss win the headline in a 9/1 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back Switzerland to beat Wales at 6/5

Wales have had a difficult build-up to Euro 2020 and are likely to find it things tough in Group A, starting with this fixture against Switzerland.

Rob Page's side are not at the same level as the Welsh team who reached the semi-finals in 2016 and although they still display plenty of defensive resilience, there remains some uncertainty over their preferred back line configuration, which is less than ideal going into an encounter with a team ranked 13th in the world.

Switzerland arrive at the tournament boasting an impressive six game winning streak. That run includes a 3-0 win over fellow Euro 2020 hopefuls Ukraine and prior to that, solid draws against Germany and Spain in the Nations League. They look a settled and experienced side and I think they can claim the points here.

Bet 2: Back Atalis Bay to win the Scurry Stakes at 13/8

The Listed Scurry Stakes is the pick of Sandown's Saturday action and Atalis Bay looks a solid bet to land this prize.

The three-year-old showed plenty of promise last year for Marco Botti, winning three in a row before falling short in the Cornwallis Stakes and has clearly trained on, landing a conditions event and finishing second in a similar contest last time.

Goodwood winner Warrior Brave is likely to attract some support, but doesn't look to be in the same class as the favourite, while Steel Bull has questions to answer after two poor runs at this level, so Atalis Bay has an ideal opportunity to land a prize.

Bet 3: Back Belgium to beat Russia at 3/4

Home advantage will certainly help Russia in their Group campaign at Euro 2020 but it won't be enough to overcome the gulf in class for this opening match.

Belgium head into this tournament as the top-ranked side in world football and have an excellent chance of finally getting their hands on the major international trophy that their astonishing array of talent deserves.

Stansislav Cherchesov's side can be expected to offer stubborn resistance but they aren't in the same class as their opponents, a fact underlined by two defeats to Roberto Martinez's men during the qualifying tournament. Belgium may be without Kevin de Bruyne, but they have more than enough firepower to see off the Russians.

Total Odds for this multiple: 9/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.