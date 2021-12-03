Saturday Sports Multiple: A St Mary's draw the headline in a 22/1 weekend wager

https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-brighton/31100624

Southampton and Brighton have a lot in common, being energetic pressing teams that are frequently unable to translate good performances into victories.

The Saints played well in midweek to match Leicester but conceded a late goal and ended up with a point, while Brighton characteristically failed to take some good chances before snatching a draw with a spectacular Neal Maupay overhead.

Both teams are desperate to register a win but the stats suggest that neither has the edge to secure victory. Brighton are top of the draw table this season, while Southampton are second and this one has stalemate written all over it.

https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31107476&raceTime=1638627900000&dayToSearch=20211204&marketId=924.286573298

It is one of the highlights of the jumps racing season and this year's Tingle Creek promises to be a fascinating renewal.

With Captain Guinness and Hitman surely outclassed, this is between the front three in the betting, Chacun Pour Soi, Nube Negra and Greaneteen, who last locked horns together in the Champion Chase, won by Put The Kettle On.

Nube Negra finished second in that race, and returned in good form when winning the Shloer Chase last month, but Chacun Pour Soi looks the better bet. The nine-year-old recorded a lifetime best in winning at Punchestown to sign off last year, thrashing Nube Negra in the process, making it five from seven at Grade One level and assuming he is primed and ready here, he has the beating of his rivals.

https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/napoli-v-atalanta/31100747

Napoli showed impressive resilience in recovering from a poor run of form to beat Lazio last weekend but they face an even tougher test on Saturday.

Atalanta continue to disrupt the upper echelons of Serie A, and are on a run of eight games undefeated in the top flight, having won their last four. In fact they are arguably the most in-form team in the division.

Luciano Spalletti's side will play on the front foot with home advantage, but they are still without a number of key players, and are up against high pressing opponents who have been particularly impressive away from home, so may have to settle for a point.

Total Odds for this multiple: 22/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.