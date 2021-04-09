Saturday Sports Multiple: A Liverpool win the headline in a 15/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Liverpool to beat Aston Villa 1/2

Liverpool had another tough night in midweek, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid, but they have a score to settle with Aston Villa and I'm backing them to bounce back.

Jurgen Klopp's side slipped to a 7-2 defeat last time they played Villa in the Premier League, an early sign that all was not well with the Reds, and they will be keen to erase the memories of that humiliation on Saturday.

Liverpool's last top flight outing produced an impressive 3-0 win at Arsenal and with top scorer Mohammed Salah in good form, they will surely prove too strong for a Villa side that has won just two of the last six.

Bet 2: Back My Drogo to win the Aintree 225 at 13/8

Ballyadam is likely to be prominent in the betting for the Mersey Novices' Hurdle on Grand National day, after his second in the Supreme Novices' but he's up against a couple of fresher rivals including My Drogo.

The Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old was last seen winning a classy race at Kelso in fine style and the step up to 20 furlongs here is likely to suit.

Dreal Deal is another lively contender who should also be full of running after missing the Festival, but his best form has been on softer going, and the same goes for Market Rasen winner Minella Drama, so My Drogo looks the best option.

Bet 3: Back Strasbourg to draw with PSG at 3/1

Paris St-Germain secured a memorable win over Bayern in the Champions League in midweek, but domestically they are struggling, and host of absences may damage their chances when they visit Strasbourg on Saturday.

PSG have lost three of their last six, including a crucial defeat to Ligue One leaders Lille last weekend, and will be without six key players, including Brazilian star Neymar, for this test against improving opponents.

Strasbourg had a nightmare start to the campaign, but they have been heading in the right direction in 2021 and showed considerable resilience in earning a 3-2 win against Bordeaux last time out. Back them to earn a valuable point this weekend.

Total Odds for this multiple: 15/1.




