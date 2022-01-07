Saturday Sports Multiple: A Leverkusen win the headline in an 8/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Bayer Leverkusen to beat Union Berlin at 3/4

German football returns to action this weekend after a winter break and Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping to leave a run of poor form behind in the New Year.

Two defeats and a draw from their three games in December saw Leverkusen drop to fourth in the Bundesliga, level on points with Hoffenheim and only one point clear of Frankfurt and Saturday's opponents, Union Berlin.

Fortunately for the home side, Uri Fischer's side is poor travelers. They edged out Bochum away from home in their final game before the break, but that was only their second success on the road this season. Fischer also has to cope with several absences ahead of this game, so this looks like a good opportunity for Leverkusen.

Bet 2: Back Constitution Hill to win the Tolworth Hurdle at 4/11

There's a classy-looking lineup for Saturday's big race at Sandown, which features several promising novices hurdlers with bright futures.

Jamie Snowden's Datsalrightgino has a perfect record over hurdles, as does Mr Glass from the Paul Nicholls stable, while stamina-laden Jetoile is also bidding for a hat trick here after his victory at Leicester last month.

But while this race could prove to be a prolific source of future winners, one contender looks a cut above his rivals. Constitution Hill could not have been more impressive when winning on his hurdle debut over course and distance, and he looks a solid bet to give Nicky Henderson his fifth success in this race.

Bet 3: Back Eintracht Frankfurt to draw with Borussia Dortmund at 29/10

Dortmund is already five points off the pace set by Bayern Munich so they can't afford to drop many more points in the second half of the Bundesliga season, starting with Saturday's game in Frankfurt.

Unfortunately for Marco Rose's side, they are up against a team that went into their winter break in fine style. Having picked up only nine points from their first ten games, Frankfurt hit their stride in November, and have won six of their last seven, registering 2.42 goals per game; a run that has lifted them to sixth.

Rose will also be concerned about Dortmund's record away from home. They've drawn one and lost four on the road this season and with as many as eight first-team players missing for this game, they could find it hard going at the Waldstadion.

