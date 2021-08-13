Saturday Sports Multiple: A Leicester win the headline in a 35/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Leicester to beat Wolves at 8/11

Leicester kick off their latest attempt to break into the top four of the Premier League on Saturday and they look a solid bet to bag a win on their opening day.

Their victory in the Community Shield may not have been hugely significant, but it did give them their second piece of silverware in three months and a small boost going into a new season that will likely see them involved in a tough top six battle.

It is hard to know what to expect from Wolves under new boss Bruno Lage but their lack of business in the transfer window suggests any changes will be gradual and based on their performances last season they aren't on Leicester's level.

Bet 2: Back Danyah to win the Hungerford Stakes at 11/2

This looks like a competitive renewal of the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes but I'm backing Danyah to edge out some classy rivals.

Owen Burrows' four-year-old faces a tough challenge from the speedy Al Suhail, dropping back from a mile, and from the Richard Hannon entry Motakhayyel, fresh from his triumph in the Bunbury Cup over this distance last month.

But Danyah has also been thoroughly consistent this year, following up two solid runs in the spring with a second in the Buckingham Palace Stakes and a deserved win three weeks ago. Those performances have all come in big field events, but he has the tactical pace to cope if this is a tactical affair so he could be the answer here.

Bet 3: Back Watford to draw with Aston Villa at 9/4

The post-Grealish era begins for Aston Villa on Saturday and although they have recruited well this summer, this could be a tough start to the season as they try to adjust, a process not helped by a string of absentees.

By contrast, Watford, who enjoyed a sensational second half to their Championship campaign will be optimistic of starting strong here in front of their home crowd.

Pre-season performances by the Hornets raised a few doubts, however, as they struggled to match their Premier League opponents, and with Dean Smith likely to take his familiar cautious approach, it could pay to err on the side of caution here.

