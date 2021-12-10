Saturday Sports Multiple: A Chelsea draw the headline in a 33/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Chelsea to draw with Leeds at 5/1

Chelsea have been showing signs of weakness in recent games and that could leave them vulnerable against traditionally bitter rivals.

Home draws with Burnley and Manchester United and defeat to West Ham have slowed the Blues' momentum and their was no respite for Thomas Tuchel's side in midweek as they made a marathon round trip to St Petersburg.

Leeds are a tough team to weigh up and their unpredictability makes them hard to rely on to win the game, even if Chelsea are below their best. A scrappy draw, however, is well within their capabilities and that looks the value play.

Bet 2: Back Song For Someone to win the International Hurdle at 9/4

Cheltenham's Saturday meeting features a couple of strong looking Grade 2 hurdles contests, including the International Hurdle.

Reliable campaigner Sceau Royal has been busy this autumn but is sure to be competitive here, and it will be interesting to see Ballyadam, one of last season's most promising novices, back over the smaller obstacles.

In what looks like a tight contest, I'm siding with last year's winner Song For Someone. He didn't go on from that win in two further races, but he made a solid reappearance at Ascot last month and with conditions once again in his favour, he can justify favouritism to become the fifth horse to land this contest on multiple occasions.

Bet 3: Back RB Leipzig to beat Borussia Monchengladbach at 3/4

Both teams go into this fixture in need of a win, but Leipzig look by far the better option for punters this weekend.

Although the home side have lost their last three in the top flight, they recorded an impressive 2-1 home victory against Manchester City in the Champions League, and are generally strong opponents at the Red Bull Arena.

The visitors, by contrast, are terrible travellers. Monchengladbach have lost five out of seven on the road this season, with one draw and a single victory. That kind of form suggests they will struggle against one of the Bundesliga's better teams so I'll be siding with Leipzig on Saturday.

