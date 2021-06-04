Saturday Sports Multiple: A Brisbane win the headline in a 16/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Brisbane Roar to beat Sydney FC at 7/4

Both sides have already secured a place in the Finals of the A-League, but Brisbane will be keen to finish in third place, and that could give them the edge here.

Sydney go into this match with second spot already sewn up and boasting a record of just one defeat in their last twelve, including a run of four wins in their last four. But manager Steve Corica is likely to have one eye on the Finals challenge, so could well opt to rest a few of his more important players here.

Any rotation for the visitors will play into the hands of the home side. Having finished ninth last season, this campaign has been a significant improvement, and I'm backing them to extend their eight-game unbeaten home run.

Bet 2: Back Century Dream to win the Diomed Stakes at 11/4

Century Dream didn't make much of an impact in the Lockinge but having been campaigned mainly at Group 1 level over the last few months, this drop in class looks much more suitable for the Crisfords' seven-year-old.

A small field and a fast course often bring out the best in him, as he showed when winning this contest in 2018, and he also proved effective over a sharp mile at Goodwood when winning the Celebration Mile last year.

Maximal could be the main danger, but this trip may be on the short side for him, while Bell Rock may not get the strong pace he needs, so Century Dream looks a solid bet to claim this race for a second time.

Bet 3: Back Central Coast Mariners to beat Western United at 8/13

Central Coast Mariners need a win if they are to secure home advantage in the Finals and they can achieve their goal against an out of sorts Western United.

Losing to Newcastle Jets last time out was a blow to the Mariners, and they will be determined to improve on that showing against a side whose campaign has tailed off alarmingly, with seven consecutive defeats.

During that losing streak, Mark Rudan's men have found the net only three times, while conceding 21 goals. With little to play for, it is hard to see the visitors raising their game at this stage, and a straightforward home win is on the cards.

Total Odds for this multiple: 16/1.




