Aside from a 6-1 thrashing by Dortmund, Wolfsburg have been finishing their season in reasonable form, winning three of their last five and with nothing to lose, manager Florian Kohfeldt may be hoping his players take this opportunity to show what they can do ahead of the off-season.

He will be particularly optimistic that his team can earn at least a point here, given their opponents' dramatic loss of form since clinching the Bundesliga.

Following their decisive victory over Dortmund, Bayern suffered a surprise defeat to mid-table Mainz, before being held to a draw by relegation-threatened Stuttgart. A similarly lax showing here would give Wolfsburg a strong chance of matching the visitors and they look good value for a point.

Some of the fastest milers in racing will line up at Newbury on Saturday for this prestigious Group One contest but the favorite will take some beating.

Baaeed made his debut as a three-year-old last season but was unbeaten through six races, culminating in impressive Group One victories in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

He is up against some strong opponents here, including Natural World and Mother Earth, but none of his rivals can match his level of form and with even more progress possible for this lightly raced four-year-old, I can't see him being beaten.

Neither of these sides has anything to play for in this penultimate round of fixtures but the home team look a solid bet to pick up the three points.

Elche have flirted with relegation all season, and although they are now safe, their survival has been as much to do with the shortcomings of their relegation rivals than their own efforts, although a 1-0 win at Real Betis last month was a notable plus.

Celta Vigo could conceivably finish ninth, but more importantly, their season has been one of steady improvement that has taken them into the top half of the table, after some early struggles. They thrashed Alaves 4-0 in their last home game and they can earn another win here.

