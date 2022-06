Roberto Mancini has been given the chance to perform a second rebuilding job on the Italian national team but judging by their performance against Argentina in the Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday night, there is much to do.

The Italian line-up spent much of that evening chasing Lionel Messi, while defensively they were all over the place.

The post-Giorgio Chiellini era begins here but that uncharacteristic defensive vulnerability may take a few games to eradicate and I'm backing the improving Germans - whose own rebuilding is more advanced - to take full advantage.

Saturday's Epsom Derby card features some of the most keenly fought and popular races on the flat calendar, including this high-quality Group Three over a mile.

Mutasaabeq has to be respected after a close second at Sandown last time, but although their level of form is fairly similar, I think the progressive Modern News looks like the best bet, as he bids for a hat-trick.

His victory in the Spring Mile and subsequent Listed success were impressive, and crucially, he has shown the ability to handle this track, finishing second here in a competitive two-year-old race two years ago.

Both of these sides are aiming to rebuild after ultimately disappointing World Cup campaigns and will be hoping to start with solid Nations League performances.

Montenegro will hope that their strong home form, that has seen them lose only one of their last four, will provide a solid foundation, and they will draw confidence from the fact that Romania have scored only five times in five internationals.

Still, with Edward Iordanescu, whose father Anghel took Romania to the 1994 World Cup quarter-finals, at the helm, the visitors may benefit from a new manager bounce, and it is worth remembering they have lost only two of their last six away from home, so I'm backing them to come away with a point here.

