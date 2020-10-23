West Ham v Man City: Hammers to thwart the Citizens

West Ham v Man City

Saturday 24 October, 12:30

Live on BT Sport

Irons showing promise under Moyes

Even when West Ham were 3-0 down at Spurs, they weren't playing that badly, and while they were extremely fortunate to snatch a point in the fashion that they did, it wasn't completely undeserved.

That draw added to convincing victories over Wolves and Leicester, and David Moyes' men are looking quite exciting this season - which didn't appear to be likely when they lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle on the opening weekend.

The squad looks even more exciting for this game as Said Benrahma is now available to play following his move from Brentford. However given the way the Hammers finished at Tottenham, he will probably make his debut from the bench.

Injury issues for Pep

Pep Guardiola's team were in action in midweek - coming from behind to beat Porto 3-1 at the Etihad. That came on the back of a gritty 1-0 win over Arsenal - a result which is worth more now than it has done in recent years.

Given how this Premier League season has gone so far, City could do with putting a run of results together now. They are only 11th in the table - albeit with a game in hand - but with goals flying in and no fans in the stadiums, the title race could be wide-open this year.

Sergio Aguero made his return from injury against the Gunners, but he also started against Porto, so it might be a big ask for him to start three games in a week. The problem for Guardiola is that both Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne are injury concerns themselves, so if they are still unavailable, Aguero almost has to start. Keep an eye on the team news in the build-up to this fixture.

Points to be shared

The visitors are unsurprisingly odds-on for their trip to the London Stadium, but at 4/91.44, they are a touch shorter than what I would have expected.

The hosts couldn't be in much better form, and they will be brimming with confidence following their stunning comeback at Spurs. I wouldn't be rushing to back them at 7/18.0 for the win, but it's certainly more tempting than the 4/91.44 about City.

The draw does appeal though at 9/25.4. The Citizens have already been held at Leeds this term, and if De Bruyne is still out through injury, their creative threat is diminished somewhat.

Also, despite their clean sheet against Arsenal, I am still not sold on their defence.

No value in goal markets

As with nearly all City games, Over 2.5 Goals is the favourite in this market, but again, 40/851.47 is not a back-able price. The Under is 2/13.05.

I do expect goals on Saturday, but it's not a foregone conclusion that there will be three or more. City's last two league matches have both ended with two goals or fewer, but it has to be noted that West Ham's last four have all seen Over 2.5 backers collect.

If I had to place a bet, I would take my chances on Under 2.5, but we aren't forced to have a wager, and I am happy to leave this market alone.

Same Game Multi

Betfair have a fantastic offer for Same Game Multi's on Premier League games this weekend, so it's definitely worthwhile putting one together.

Raheem Sterling scored again during the week so I like him to find the net anytime, and if you add in both teams to score, West Ham and Draw double chance, and Over 30 booking points, you have yourself a 21.73 shot on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Kay Opta Stat

Man City's Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last six Premier League starts against West Ham (6 goals, 5 assists), netting a hat-trick at London Stadium in City's 5-0 win last season.

