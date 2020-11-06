Premier League Treble: Leeds to win in London

Bielsa to mastermind another win

Bet 1: Back Leeds @ 6/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Leeds were comprehensively beaten by Leicester on Monday, but they are better than that, and the Foxes are on fire at present.

This Saturday they travel to Selhurst Park to take on a Crystal Palace that have either been good or bad this season, but at 6/4, the value has to be on the visitors.

Roy Hodgson's hosts lost 2-0 at Wolves last Friday and while they won at Fulham prior to that, everybody has been beating the Cottagers.

Steve Rawlings isn't expecting many goals at Selhurst Park.

Blues to see off Blades

Bet 2: Back Chelsea & BTTS @ 2/1 - KO 17:30 GMT

Chelsea are beginning to put it all together now, and they come into the game on a seven match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Somewhat surprisingly Frank Lampard's side have kept five clean sheets on the bounce, but I can't see their defence holding firm against the Blades.

Chris Wilder's men have played better than their results have suggested this term, and they only lost by one goal against both Liverpool and Man City most recently.

Here is Andy Schooler's opinion on this game.

Fulham to be put to the sword

Bet 3: Back West Ham @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Hammers put up a good fight at Anfield last Saturday, and that performance came on the back of draws with Man City and Spurs, and wins to nil over Wolves and Leicester.

Fulham managed to actually win a game on Monday, as they won 2-0 against West Brom. The Baggies look very poor though, and the two of them will probably finish 19th and 20th this season.

If David Moyes' side play like they have been doing recently, this should be a relative breeze for them.

Dave Tindall has previewed this game in full here.

