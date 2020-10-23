Premier League Treble: Goals at a premium at Craven Cottage

Drab stuff with Fulham and Palace involved

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Fulham v Crystal Palace @ 7/10 - KO 15:00 BST

When it comes to goals scored this season, Fulham are the third lowest scorers so far, and one of the two with a worst record have played a game less.

Palace aren't much more prolific, as they have just six in five this term - two of which were penalties. They also scored four of those goals in their opening two outings.

When these two teams were last in action, they both drew 1-1, and another low-scoring affair appears to be on the cards.

Jamie Pacheco has previewed this game in full here.

United to receive a reality check

Bet 2: Back Chelsea @ 19/10 - KO 17:30 BST

The Blues are still far from perfect, but Frank Lampard finally played Timo Werner in the correct position against Southampton, and he rewarded his manager with two goals and an assist.

Unfortunately for Lampard, they didn't win that game, as his defence again were poor - conceding three goals in a 3-3 draw. Edouard Mendy was back in goal against Sevilla though, and Chelsea kept a clean sheet - as they did when he played against Palace.

Manchester United head into the game at Old Trafford on the back of impressive victories at Newcastle and PSG. They haven't done it yet at Old Trafford this term though - losing both home matches - and I am still not sold on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men.

Mark O'Haire is expecting goals in this one.

Blades to keep it tight at Anfield

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Liverpool v Sheffield United @ 13/8 - KO 20:00 BST

Liverpool managed to keep a clean sheet at Ajax on Wednesday, and that will give them a boost as they continue on their journey without the services of Virgil van Dijk.

Goalkeeper, Alisson, is still a couple of weeks away from being fit, but I just can't see the Blades scoring against them at Anfield.

Chris Wilder's team have scored just two in five games so far this year, and while they are second bottom of the league with one point, they actually have the joint third best defensive record in the division.

To read Simon Mail's thoughts on this game, click this link.

