Premier League Treble: Grealish to inspire another Villa win

Brighton to come up short at Villa Park

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa @ 6/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Aston Villa put a couple of poor defeats behind them by winning 3-0 at Arsenal prior to the international break, and I am backing them to pick up where they left off against Brighton.

The Seagulls started the season with promise, but their performances have dropped off, and they are currently on a run of seven without a win in the league - three draws and four defeats.

Graham Potter's men just don't look like they will score enough goals, and with Jack Grealish in such good form for the hosts, he and Ollie Watkins should be able to outgun them.

Simon Mail is tipping a Villa victory.

Spurs to thwart Man City again

Bet 2: Back Tottenham @ 3/1 - KO 17:30 GMT

Jose Mourinho has come in for plenty of criticism during his reign at Spurs, but he finally appears to have the right balance in his side, and they are a big price to beat Man City.

Pep Guardiola put pen to paper on a new deal at the Etihad during the break, as he has given himself a couple more years to win the holy grail of the Champions League.

In the Premier League, City are 10th with 12 points from seven fixtures, and even if they win their game in hand, they still trail the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham by two points.

City's weakness will always be in defence, and if Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale play anywhere near their best, the 3/1 for the home win will look very big.

Mark O'Haire is expecting Tottenham to get a result on Saturday.

Don't count on goals at Old Trafford

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Man United v West Brom @ 5/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

A return of just one point from a possible 12 at Old Trafford is far from good enough for Manchester United, and during the course of those four games, they scored only twice.

The Baggies are yet to win any Premier League match this term - home or away. Slaven Bilić is still at the club despite plenty of rumours that he would be gone during the international break.

I can't see them getting a result at Old Trafford, but I can definitely imagine them keeping the score down.

Alan Dudman is also predicting a low-scoring affair.

