Premier League Treble: Palace to get a point at Newcastle

Spoils to be shared at St James' Park

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Newcastle v Crystal Palace @ 2/1

The Magpies are unbeaten at St James' since a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in their opening match of the campaign.

Since then it's been four draws and three victories, and given their league position and home record, I think it's fair to say that Steve Bruce has exceeded expectations thus far.

Crystal Palace won't be an easy team to beat though, and with a couple of key injuries for the hosts, I expect the Eagles to extend their four match unbeaten run with a third consecutive draw.

Villa to pick up a huge win

Bet 2: Back Aston Villa @ 29/20

It is possible that I have developed a bit of a soft spot for Aston Villa, but they appear to be far too big to beat Southampton this afternoon.

In the league it's three straight defeats, but two of those were away from home, and they did have a tricky run of opponents.

Dean Smith's men have won two of their last four at Villa Park - securing victories over Brighton and Newcastle - and the Saints have gone five without a win away from St Mary's - losing three of them.

Blades to remain unbeaten on the road

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Brighton v Sheffield United @ 23/10

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have won many, many plaudits this season, and I fancy them to remain unbeaten away from Bramall Lane at the Amex today.

It's quite remarkable that a newly promoted side still haven't lost away from home on the Saturday before Christmas, but the Blades have draws six times and won twice, and that includes trips to Stamford Bridge and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Seagulls are undefeated in three - two draws and a win - but they have gone two without a victory in front of their own fans, and they have already been held to three draws here this term.

