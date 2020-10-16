Premier League Treble: A 27/1 Saturday spectacular

Blues for Saints at the Bridge

Bet 1: Back Chelsea & BTTS @ 9/5 - KO 15:00 BST

Frank Lampard's Chelsea signed off for the international break with a 4-0 beating of Crystal Palace, but it's worth noting that Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are yet to score in the league, and Tammy Abraham only has one.

It is clear that Lampard still doesn't have the balance of his team correct, but I still fancy them to beat Southampton this weekend.

The Saints lost their opening three matches - two league and one cup - but since then it's been a 1-0 win at Burnley and a 2-0 victory at home against West Brom.

I fully expect Ralph Hasenhüttl's men to find the net at the Bridge, but it's about time that Chelsea's forward line click into gear, and this Saturday could be the day.

Alan Dudman is also backing Werner to come good this weekend.

Teacher to beat student at the Etihad

Bet 2: Back Man City & BTTS @ 6/4 - KO 17:30 BST

The headline team news ahead of this fixture is that Kevin de Bruyne is missing for the hosts, but I still expect them to get the job done against Arsenal.

The Gunners continue to improve under Mikel Arteta, but when they came up against Liverpool three weeks ago, they were beaten 3-1 at Anfield.

We could be in for something similar at the Etihad, as even without De Bruyne, I still expect City to be able to score two or three against the Arsenal defence.

Mark O'Haire is expecting a goal-fest in this one.

Magpies to hold United

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Newcastle v Man United @ 3/1 - KO 20:00 BST

To read why I think that Newcastle and Man United will share the spoils, please click here.

