Premier League Treble: A 27/1 Saturday spectacular
The last time there were Premier League fixtures on a Saturday, Paul Robinson delivered a 23/1 winning treble and he's aiming to follow it up with a 27/1 shot. Here are his selections:
Blues for Saints at the Bridge
Bet 1: Back Chelsea & BTTS @ 9/5 - KO 15:00 BST
Frank Lampard's Chelsea signed off for the international break with a 4-0 beating of Crystal Palace, but it's worth noting that Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are yet to score in the league, and Tammy Abraham only has one.
It is clear that Lampard still doesn't have the balance of his team correct, but I still fancy them to beat Southampton this weekend.
The Saints lost their opening three matches - two league and one cup - but since then it's been a 1-0 win at Burnley and a 2-0 victory at home against West Brom.
I fully expect Ralph Hasenhüttl's men to find the net at the Bridge, but it's about time that Chelsea's forward line click into gear, and this Saturday could be the day.
Teacher to beat student at the Etihad
Bet 2: Back Man City & BTTS @ 6/4 - KO 17:30 BST
The headline team news ahead of this fixture is that Kevin de Bruyne is missing for the hosts, but I still expect them to get the job done against Arsenal.
The Gunners continue to improve under Mikel Arteta, but when they came up against Liverpool three weeks ago, they were beaten 3-1 at Anfield.
We could be in for something similar at the Etihad, as even without De Bruyne, I still expect City to be able to score two or three against the Arsenal defence.
Magpies to hold United
Bet 3: Back The Draw in Newcastle v Man United @ 3/1 - KO 20:00 BST
Premier League Treble 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 4pts
Returned: 24.2pts
P/L: +20.2pts
Recommended bets
Back Chelsea & BTTS @ 9/5
Back Man City & BTTS @ 6/4
Back The Draw in Newcastle v Man United @ 3/1
The Acca pays approximately 27/1
Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.