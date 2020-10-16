To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Treble: A 27/1 Saturday spectacular

Chelsea manager - Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard is under pressure to deliver this season

The last time there were Premier League fixtures on a Saturday, Paul Robinson delivered a 23/1 winning treble and he's aiming to follow it up with a 27/1 shot. Here are his selections:

- Back Chelsea & BTTS @ 9/5
- Back Man City & BTTS @ 6/4
- Back The Draw in Newcastle v Man United @ 3/1

The Acca pays approximately 27/1

Blues for Saints at the Bridge

Bet 1: Back Chelsea & BTTS @ 9/5 - KO 15:00 BST

Frank Lampard's Chelsea signed off for the international break with a 4-0 beating of Crystal Palace, but it's worth noting that Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are yet to score in the league, and Tammy Abraham only has one.

It is clear that Lampard still doesn't have the balance of his team correct, but I still fancy them to beat Southampton this weekend.

The Saints lost their opening three matches - two league and one cup - but since then it's been a 1-0 win at Burnley and a 2-0 victory at home against West Brom.

I fully expect Ralph Hasenhüttl's men to find the net at the Bridge, but it's about time that Chelsea's forward line click into gear, and this Saturday could be the day.

Alan Dudman is also backing Werner to come good this weekend.

Teacher to beat student at the Etihad

Bet 2: Back Man City & BTTS @ 6/4 - KO 17:30 BST

The headline team news ahead of this fixture is that Kevin de Bruyne is missing for the hosts, but I still expect them to get the job done against Arsenal.

The Gunners continue to improve under Mikel Arteta, but when they came up against Liverpool three weeks ago, they were beaten 3-1 at Anfield.

We could be in for something similar at the Etihad, as even without De Bruyne, I still expect City to be able to score two or three against the Arsenal defence.

Mark O'Haire is expecting a goal-fest in this one.

Magpies to hold United

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Newcastle v Man United @ 3/1 - KO 20:00 BST

To read why I think that Newcastle and Man United will share the spoils, please click here.

Premier League Treble 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 4pts
Returned: 24.2pts
P/L: +20.2pts

Recommended bets

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

