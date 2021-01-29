Premier League Treble: Zaha to run Wolves ragged in this 16/1 shot

Eagles to fly past a beleaguered Wolves

Bet 1: Back Crystal Palace @ 19/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Crystal Palace have lost three of their last four in all competitions, but other than against Man City, they haven't been getting thrashed out of sight, and they are a decent price to win at home against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side were one of the teams who actually beat Palace during that aforementioned run, but it was at Molineux, in the FA Cup, and Wilfried Zaha started on the bench.

Zaha will be in the starting XI at Selhurst Park, and he will likely partner Christian Benteke - although I wouldn't rule out Michy Batshuayi getting a place in the team following his goal against the Hammers.

The visitors are without a win in seven in the league, and with Roy Hodgson having all of his best attacking players available, I am backing them to record their fourth home victory of the campaign.

Simon Mail has plumped for the draw in this one.

Old rivals to share the points

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Arsenal v Man United @ 12/5 - KO 17:30 GMT

The Football Only Bettor Podcast guys were finding it difficult to pick a winner in this game, and I agree with them, which makes the draw a good bet at 12/5.

The Gunners surprised me in the week as they put their FA Cup defeat to Southampton behind them by beating the same opponent 3-1 in the league.

Mikel Arteta fielded a much stronger XI than he did for the cup tie, and it could get even stronger against United if Kieran Tierney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are available again.

The day after Arsenal had won, Manchester United took the field as very strong favourites at home to Sheffield United. Incredibly though, they were beaten by the league's bottom club, falling to their first Premier League defeat since November 1st - which incidentally came at the Emirates.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men have been better on their travels than they have at home, but they have been held to draws in two of their last four, while the hosts are unbeaten in four here - two of which ended all square.

Mark O'Haire is expecting a low-scoring affair.

Goals on the menu with Villa in town

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Southampton v Aston Villa @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

I was sorely tempted to tip Aston Villa at odds-against for their trip to Southampton, but I have decided to play it safe by opting for Over 2.5 Goals instead.

Dean Smith's men are one of the most swashbuckling teams in the division, but they have their flaws, and they were on show at Turf Moor during the week.

Burnley somehow won the game 3-2, but it was Villa who were far the better team, and they really should have won.

Four of Villa's last seven in the league have ended with three goals or more, and the same can be said for three of their last five on the road.

As for the Saints, their matches aren't always high-scoring affairs, but their were four goals in their game against Arsenal on Tuesday, and that was their third out of their last six at St Mary's to see this selection land.

Dave Tindall fancies Southampton to take the points.