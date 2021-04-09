Premier League Treble: Reds to end Anfield hoodoo in this 11/1 Acca

No clean sheet for City

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Man City v Leeds @ 8/11 - KO 12:30 BST

Manchester City are coasting towards the Premier League title, and with one eye perhaps on the second leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday, I can definitely see Leeds grabbing a goal at the Etihad.

Marcelo Bielsa's men are back in form thanks to a pair of 2-1 wins, and since their long-awaited return to the top flight, they have only failed to score in three of their away fixtures.

Pep Guardiola's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four at home in the league, and Dortmund of course scored there on Tuesday.

Andy Schooler has similar thoughts on this match.

Reds to break their 2021 Anfield duck

Bet 2: Back Liverpool to beat Aston Villa to nil @ 9/5 - KO 15:00 BST

The big news ahead of this game is that Jack Grealish's return from injury has been delayed, and with that in mind, I not only expect Liverpool to end their horrendous run of results at Anfield, I expect them to do it without conceding.

Villa have played three away matches since Grealish was injured, and they could only score two goals. Considering those games were against Leeds, Sheffield United and Newcastle, that is a pretty poor return. Even with Grealish in the team in the match before that run at Brighton, they failed to find the net in a 0-0 draw.

We all know that Jurgen Klopp's men have been dire at Anfield in 2021, but that miserable run has to end sooner rather than later, and if they can just get an earlyish goal, it should be back to business as usual.

It is possible that they will have one eye on the Real Madrid match, but they trail 3-1, so their best chance of Champions League football is finishing in the top four - which means they need to win most of their remaining fixtures.

Kevin Hatchard doesn't think that both teams will score at Anfield.

Don't underestimate Palace

Bet 3: Back Crystal Palace +1 Goal @ 6/4 - KO 17:30 BST

Chelsea put their 2-5 defeat to West Brom behind them by beating Porto 2-0 in the Champions League in the week, but I am still not sold on Thomas Tuchel's Blues, and I think that Palace can avoid defeat on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson's side have lost just one of their last six in the league, and they are unbeaten in three at Selhurst Park.

They are a very tough team to break down, and Chelsea could struggle to create chances against them. The visitors are hardly clinical in front of goal either.

Alan Dudman is expecting a low-scoring affair at Selhurst Park.

