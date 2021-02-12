Premier League Treble: Pep to get his revenge on Jose in this 22/1 Acca

Hodgson's Eagles to be beaten

Bet 1: Back Burnley @ 9/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

It's not often that I will tip up a Burnley win away from home, but they are at a Palace team that have plenty of injuries to contend with, including the continued absence of Wilfried Zaha.

Roy Hodgson was without Zaha for the 2-0 defeat at Leeds on Monday, and they didn't look like scoring against what is often quite a generous defence.

The Clarets' FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth in midweek means that they have now gone four without a victory, but they rested pretty much all of their first XI against the Cherries, and they were unlucky not to beat Brighton last weekend.

Sean Dyche's men have only won twice on the road this term, but they came at Arsenal and Liverpool, so they are capable of putting in excellent away performances.

City to finally get their Tottenham win

Bet 2: Back Man City & BTTS @ 9/5 - KO 17:30 GMT

Tottenham have proven to be a thorn in Pep Guardiola's side in recent seasons, but Saturday appears to be the day when they will put that to bed, and they should be able to beat Spurs at the Etihad.

I do however fancy the visitors to grab a goal. Harry Kane is back and his partnership with Son Heung-min is the most deadly in the Premier League. Rúben Dias is also an injury doubt for City, and for me, he's the glue that holds the defence together.

City's 15 game winning streak is not in danger, as Jose Mourinho's side just aren't in good enough form, but they are better than a 50/50 shot to find the net.

Dean Smith's side to enhance their European credentials

Bet 3: Back Aston Villa @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Seagulls were involved in a pretty poor game with Leicester in midweek, which they eventually lost with basically the last kick of the game. They were fortunate to draw at Burnley the game before though, and while the victory at Anfield will live long in the memory, they are up against it against Villa.

Dean Smith's side put a bad display against West Ham behind them by beating Arsenal last Saturday lunchtime, and they head to the Amex looking for their seventh away victory of the campaign.

Five of those wins did come prior to the turn of the year, but they had a tough run of fixtures since, and they bounced back last time with a 1-0 win at Southampton.

