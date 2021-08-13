Premier League Treble: New look Villa to kick off this 11/1 shot

Villa to show that there is life after Jack

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa @ 6/5 - KO 15:00 BST

Aston Villa may have lost the services of Jack Grealish this summer, but they have made some pretty shrewd buys of their own, and I think that they will be just fine without him.

Danny Ings, Emi Buendía, Leon Bailey and Ashley Young are a quartet of experience and excitement, and while all four might not start at Vicarage Road, they still have a strong core from last term.

Watford earned promotion under the guidance of Xisco, but pre-season hasn't been great for them, and without any real game changers being signed, I think that they will struggle in the Premier League.

Leicester to make another strong start

Bet 2: Back Leicester @ 3/4 - KO 15:00 BST

The Foxes lifted another trophy last weekend, beating Man City with a late penalty. Pep Guardiola's men were under-strength that day, but it was still a fantastic result.

Saturday's opponents, Wolves, struggled last year, eventually ending the campaign in 13th. Raul Jimenez is back now, but Nuno Espírito Santo has departed for Spurs, and Bruno Lage has a tough assignment on his hands.

Brendan Rodgers' side should have enough quality to see off Wolves and pick up three points at the King Power.

Clarets to delight their returning fans

Bet 3: Back Burnley @ 11/5 - KO 15:00 BST

Brighton were favourites of the xG brigade last season, but ultimately they finished fifth from bottom of the table, and they haven't gone out and bought a quality striker.

Burnley are a team that you can almost set your watch by. They did have their struggles last term - finishing in 17th - but that was down to a poor ending to the campaign, when their safety was all but confirmed.

They are a big price to begin with a victory at Turf Moor on Saturday, and as I expect the Seagulls to struggle to convert their chances again, I am happy to take the 11/5 on the hos