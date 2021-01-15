Premier League Treble: Hammers to nail the first leg of this 13/2 acca

Burnley to be beaten

Bet 1: Back West Ham @ 20/23 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Hammers are a shade of odds-on to beat Burnley at the London Stadium and I have every faith that they will do just that.

The Clarets were a touch unlucky to lose at home to Manchester United on Tuesday, but they only scraped past MK Dons on penalties prior to that.

My biggest concern for them here is that away from Turf Moor, they have won just one of eight this term - scoring just one goal across in the most recent six.

David Moyes' men have won their last two - both 1-0 - and while they are without a win in three at home, they have Michail Antonio back now.

Jamie Pacheco is also expecting West Ham to edge it.

Bielsa to bounce back

Bet 2: Back Leeds @ 23/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

Leeds need a result after suffering an embarrassing FA Cup defeat at Crawley. Thankfully for them, Marcelo Bielsa's side have come back from poor performances already this season, and Brighton had a very tough game at Man City on Wednesday.

The Seagulls ran their socks off to only lose 1-0 at the Etihad, and they also had extra time with Newport on Sunday night.

Graham Potter's men haven't actually won a match in regular time since November, and while they have drawn plenty of times, their style of play will suit the hosts.

Steve Rawlings has previewed this match in full here.

Foxes to win at the King Power

Bet 3: Back Leicester @ 17/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Saints travel to the Midlands on a high having beaten Liverpool on January 4th. They haven't played since, so they will be well rested ahead of this fixture.

Despite that, I still fancy the Foxes to take the three points, as they rested players in their FA Cup tie at Stoke, and still won 4-0.

Brendan Rodgers has taken care to give rest to the likes of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, so they should be relatively fresh on Saturday.

Leicester are unbeaten in five in all competitions, and they have won six of their last nine.

Mark O'Haire has a different opinion on this fixture.

