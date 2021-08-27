Premier League Treble: Hammers to make it three from three

Brentford to suffer their first defeat

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 BST

Dean Smith's Aston Villa put their opening day 3-2 defeat at Watford behind them by beating Newcastle 2-0 and then thumping Barrow 6-0 in the cup during the week.

This weekend they take on a Brentford side that are undefeated since they joined the Premier League. Thomas Frank's men have taken four points from matches against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, and they too won in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Bees were unable to beat a poor Crystal Palace team in their only away game this season, and the Villans are beginning to find their stride.

Andrew Atherley has previewed this game here.

Another loss for Norwich

Bet 2: Back Leicester @ 10/11 - KO 15:00 BST

The Foxes might not have their first choice defence available, but they are still a must bet at 10/11 to win at Carrow Road.

Norwich are the new yo-yo club, looking good in the Championship and then failing to deliver on their promise in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's side have been beaten 3-0 and 5-0 by Norwich and Man City, respectively, and while things get a touch easier here, it's no walk in the park.

Leicester need to bounce back from their 4-1 West Ham defeat, but they were only 1-0 down when they were reduced to 10 men, and Ayoze Perez being suspended might not be the worst thing for the side.

Dave Tindall isn't expecting many goals at Carrow Road.

All smiles for Moyes

Bet 3: Back West Ham @ 8/15 - KO 15:00 BST

The Hammers start the weekend at the top of the Premier League, and David Moyes will fancy his chances of making it nine points from nine against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are an evolving side under Patrick Vieira, but it looks like they are short of resources at present, with the absence of Eberechi Eze not helping matters.

They have played three times in all competitions this term, and they are yet to put the ball in the net. Meanwhile, West Ham have scored eight in two.

Kevin Hatchard is keen on a Hammers win.

