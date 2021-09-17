Premier League Treble: Gunners to misfire again in this 15/1 shot

Arsenal to suffer another setback

Bet 1: Back Burnley @ 29/10 - KO 15:00 BST

The Clarets have only managed to take one point from their opening four matches this season, but this isn't Sean Dyche's first rodeo, and his team are more than capable of beating Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners were beaten in their opening three outings, but they managed to edge past Norwich 1-0 at the Emirates last weekend.

Mikel Arteta's men are still a massive work in progress though, and they were pretty abject against Brentford, Chelsea and Man City. Away from home at Turf Moor isn't an easy fixture, and they could easily capitulate to another defeat.

Ben Steele is expecting this one to be a low-scoring affair.

Dry spell to end for newly promoted clubs

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Norwich v Watford @ 9/10 - KO 15:00 BST

The Canaries are the only team in the Premier League without a point, and their goal difference is already minus 10.

I wouldn't write them off just yet though, as Daniel Farke's side have had to face Liverpool, Man City, Leicester and Arsenal.

This weekend they host Watford - a team they finished seven points ahead of in last year's Championship.

The Hornets won their season opener against Aston Villa, but the Villans really underperformed that day, and since then, Watford have played three and lost three.

These two sides have struggled in front of goal since their promotion to the Premier League, but they both really need the victory here, and they will be going all-out for it, in a fixture that is very winnable for the pair of them.

Simon Mail is keen on the visitors at Carrow Road.

Saints to breach the City defence

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Man City v Southampton @ 6/5 - KO 15:00 BST

To read my thoughts on this match and why I believe that both teams will score, please click this link.

