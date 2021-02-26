Premier League Treble: Goals at a premium in this 9/1 multiple

Brighton to frustrate once again

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in West Brom v Brighton @ 7/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Brighton are the favourites to beat West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday, but I'm not keen to play in the match odds market as the Seagulls just don't score enough goals.

Graham Potter's side threaten to put the ball in the net, but for all their nice football, they just don't have that killer instinct in the final third.

The Baggies haven't been able to improve much, if at all, under Sam Allardyce, and while they have drawn their last two games, their hopes of survival are long gone.

As for the goals, they have managed just two in their last four, and they have failed to score in four of their last six at home.

Steve Rawlings is expecting a closely-fought game at the Hawthorns.

Don't bank on goals at Elland Road

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Leeds v Aston Villa @ 7/5 - KO 17:30 GMT

I very much doubt that many people are considering Under 2.5 Goals in a game involving Leeds, but I think it shouldn't be overlooked at odds of 7/5.

Marcelo Bielsa's side scored two relatively late goals in their 3-0 victory over Southampton on Tuesday, and two of their three games prior to that actually saw this selection land - a 2-0 win over Palace and a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

Aston Villa are again without Jack Grealish, so their creativity has taken a severe hit, and they didn't look anywhere near their best when they were without him against Leicester. Even with him, their last two away fixtures finished 0-1 and 0-0.

Simon Mail fancies Leeds to win this one.

Pressure to mount on Steve Bruce

Bet 3: Back Wolves @ 11/8 - KO 20:00 GMT

Firstly, I have to applaud any neutral that will watch this game, as it doesn't appeal to me on paper, at all. I was going to go with Under 1.5, but the more I thought about it, the more I fancied a Wolves win.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side are slowly getting back into some form, and despite not playing great, they have taken 10 points from their last four matches.

Newcastle are looking over their shoulder even more alarmingly now, as the gap to Fulham is a mere three points, and they are without the injured, Callum Wilson, for a while.

Steve Bruce's men have lost three of their last four at St James', and I can see Wolves doing a job on them here.

Dan Fitch's preview of this game can be found here.

