Premier League Treble: Goals at Anfield in this 5/1 shot

Saints to fall short at the Emirates

Bet 1: Back Arsenal @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Gunners need a win here having lost three of their last four matches. The Liverpool defeat can be forgiven, as can probably the 3-2 loss at Old Trafford, but if they want to be finishing in the top four, they can't be losing at Everton.

The good news for Mikel Arteta is that Southampton are the visitors to the Emirates this afternoon, and they haven't won in four.

The Saints also have a whole host of players out injured, and this is the kind of fixture that Arsenal usually excel in.

Chelsea's defence to tighten up

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Chelsea v Leeds @ 7/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Chelsea's defence have conceded three goals in each of their last two outings, and they haven't kept a clean sheet since their 4-0 victory over Juventus.

Thomas Tuchel's men should be able to get back on track today though, as they welcome an injury-plagued Leeds side.

Marcelo Bielsa has had missing players to contend with all season, and that is reflected by their position of 15th in the table.

It's hard to imagine them causing the Blues any trouble at Stamford Bridge, but it's not really Chelsea's style to rack up lots of goals themselves.

Gerrard to find it tough on Anfield return

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/7 - KO 15:00 GMT

Steven Gerrard makes his return to Anfield this afternoon, but he will be facing a team that is better than any Liverpool side that he played in.

Divock Origi was the here for Jurgen Klopp's men last weekend, as he struck deep into injury time to secure the points at Molineux.

He might get given a start today as Diogo Jota is an injury doubt, and he backed up that Wolves goal with another one in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Villa have improved under Gerrard, and while they have a decent chance of scoring a goal, I just can't see them being able to live with the hosts.