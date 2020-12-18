Premier League Treble: City to again lose ground in the title race

City have lost their pep

Bet 1: Back Southampton & Draw @ 13/8 - KO 15:00 GMT

Manchester City have been putting in some of their most underwhelming performances in quite some time, so I can't be having them as big odds-on favourite at St Mary's.

The Saints have taken seven points from nine in the league, and aside from an unlucky 2-3 home defeat to Manchester United, they haven't lost a game of any nature since September 20th.

The visitors have won just two of their last six Premier League matches, they are struggling for goals, and their away form reads DDWLD.

Andy Schooler also believes that Southampton can avoid defeat.

Toffees to hand Arteta another blow

Bet 2: Back Everton @ 6/4 - KO 17:30 GMT

I have been a bit negative about Everton lately, but they appear to be back on-song, and they are just too big a price to win at home to Arsenal.

The Gunners scraped a draw at home to Southampton in midweek, and that extended their winless run in the Premier League to six matches - they have lost more than half of their games this season.

The Toffees are back up to fifth thanks to wins to nil against Chelsea and Leicester, and it's hard to see Mikel Arteta's men even troubling their defence.

Jamie Pacheco is backing an Everton win.

Newcastle to halt Fulham's momentum

Bet 3: Back Newcastle @ 13/8 - KO 20:00 GMT

Fulham have won plenty of plaudits lately, but I still see them as relegation fodder, and I am expecting Newcastle to put their defeat at Leeds behind them.

Steve Bruce's side capitulated late-on at Elland Road, but prior to that, they beat West Brom 2-1, and they should be fresher than their opponents, having had the weekend off a fortnight ago.

The Magpies have won three of their last five at St James' Park, and the visitors have lost four of six away games this term.

Simon Mail disagrees and fancies a Fulham victory.

