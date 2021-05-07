Premier League Treble: City to beat Chelsea in this 14/1 shot

Blades to get a rare win

Bet 1: Back Sheffield United @ 2/1 - KO 15:00 BST

Sheffield United's season has been over for a while now, and while they were swept aside by Spurs last time, prior to that they did record a victory over Brighton.

Crystal Palace are a good team for them to face at Bramall Lane this weekend, as the Eagles historically don't do much once their safety has been confirmed.

Roy Hodgson's men have lost their last three, and while those did come against Chelsea, Leicester and Man City, they normally perform above themselves against the big teams.

City to clinch the title

Bet 2: Back Man City @ 19/20 - KO 17:30 BST

It's a dress rehearsal of the Champions League at the Etihad on Saturday evening and I am backing Pep Guardiola's side to take the points.

Chelsea beat City in the FA Cup in April, but Pep would have learned plenty from that, and a victory would seal the title.

Thomas Tuchel's men still need to accumulate points to keep them in the top four, but they also now have a back-up via the Champions League if they get overtaken by the chasing pack.

Both teams have been involved in some big matches lately, but City have a slightly deeper squad, and that could prove the difference this weekend.

Another low-scorer at Anfield

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Liverpool v Southampton @ 8/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Over 2.5 Goals continues to be priced up as favourite in Liverpool home games, but the stats just don't support that, and I am more than happy to take 8/5 on Unders.

The Reds have still only scored four goals at Anfield in the league in 2021. That is from nine matches, and seven of them have seen this selection land.

The Saints can leak goals from time to time, but they looked more resolute against Leicester last Friday, and they won't be too adventurous against Liverpool.