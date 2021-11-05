Premier League Treble: Chelsea to keep it clean in this 6/1 shot

Bees to make honey

Bet 1: Back Brentford @ 8/13 - KO 15:00 GMT

Brentford's strong start to the season has been curtailed with three defeats in a row, but they have just the tonic they need this weekend - a home fixture against Norwich.

The Canaries have been quite frankly abysmal since their promotion back to the top flight. They have lost eight of their 10, are yet to win, have scored just three goals and conceded 25.

Thomas Frank's men can get their mojo back at Norwich's expense, and I certainly don't expect a repeat of last year in the Championship where Daniel Farke's side took four points from the Bees.

Clarets to be kept at bay

Bet 2: Back Chelsea to Win to Nil @ 10/11 - KO 15:00 GMT

Chelsea are around 1/4 to beat Burnley this weekend, but 10/11 to beat them without conceding.

Since Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have won 19 times in the Premier League, and 14 of them have been to nil.

Burnley have improved since a tough opening, culminating last week with their first league victory of the campaign.

This is a much tougher test though, as they are up against a defence that has only conceded three goals in 10 matches this year - and two of those were penalties.

A high-scorer at Selhurst

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Crystal Palace v Wolves @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

