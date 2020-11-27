Premier League Treble: Bielsa to mastermind a win on Merseyside

Guardiola's men to concede again

Bet 1: Back Man City & BTTS @ 7/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

It took eight games and a home fixture against Crystal Palace, but Burnley finally got the monkey of their backs by beating the Eagles 1-0.

Sean Dyche's side are rewarded with a trip to the Etihad, and while I can't see them avoiding defeat, they are more than capable of finding the net.

City have played three at home in the league so far this season and kept just the one clean sheet. Admittedly they have faced Leicester, Arsenal and Liverpool, but they have kept just one clean sheet in five on their travels too - against easier opponents in the main.

Simon Mail has previewed this game here.

Everton to come up short

Bet 2: Back Leeds @ 11/4 - KO 17:30 GMT

Everton returned to winning ways at Fulham last Sunday, but they needed all three goals to get the job done at the Cottage, and I can see Leeds causing a bit of an upset here.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were very unlucky not to beat Arsenal last time, but it at least a pair of 4-1 defeats behind them.

The battle could be won in midfield here, and with the Toffees still carrying passengers in that department, Leeds could easily come out on top.

The goals will flow in this game according to Jamie Pacheco.

First win for the Blades

Bet 3: Back Sheffield United @ 2/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

It's a bit of a cliché, and while we are only nine games into the new season, this is already a bit of a six-pointer at the Hawthorns.

Neither team have won a match this term, with the Baggies having two more points at this stage. I still have faith in Chris Wilder's side though, and they were a shade unlucky to be beaten by an in-form, West Ham, last weekend.

West Brom have failed to score in their last three outings, and they could be edged out in this one.

Mark O'Haire is also keen on Sheffield United's chances.

